 Special counsel team aims to indict ex-first lady Friday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Special counsel team aims to indict ex-first lady Friday

Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 22:09
Former first lady Kim Keon Hee leaves the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul, on Aug. 12 after attending a warrant hearing. [YONHAP]

Former first lady Kim Keon Hee leaves the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul, on Aug. 12 after attending a warrant hearing. [YONHAP]

 
A special counsel team said Monday it aims to indict former first lady Kim Keon Hee this week on charges of corruption and bribery.
 
The remark came after Kim, the jailed wife of ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol, was brought to special counsel Min Joong-ki's office for a fourth round of questioning. She was transported in a prison van from a detention center where she had been held since Aug. 13.
 
"She is mostly exercising her right to remain silent," assistant special counsel Park Sang-jin said during a press briefing.
 
An official on the special counsel's team added that her indictment will have to come on or before Sunday, the last day of her court-approved detention.
 
"We're thinking of indicting her as early as this Friday," the official said, noting the exact timing will depend on future developments.
 
The special counsel summoned Kim for another round of questioning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
  
The former first lady faces allegations of being involved in stock manipulation schemes, meddling in candidate nominations for the 2022 parliamentary by-elections and 2024 general elections, and receiving luxury gifts from the Unification Church through a shaman in exchange for business favors.
 
The shaman, Jeon Seong-bae, was also placed under arrest last week and brought in for questioning the same day.
 
It was the first questioning for Jeon since his arrest and the fourth for Kim since her arrest, though the former first lady has reportedly exercised her right to remain silent during most of the previous sessions.
 
Jeon is suspected of receiving a diamond necklace and Chanel bags from the Unification Church in 2022 and delivering them to Kim, along with requests to support the church's development projects in Cambodia, the acquisition of broadcaster YTN and the hosting of a United Nations office in Korea, among other favors.
 
Jeon has acknowledged receiving the gifts and requests but denied delivering them to Kim.
 
During questioning on Monday, he again denied the allegations.

Yonhap
tags Kim Keon Hee indictment bribery

More in Politics

Special counsel team aims to indict ex-first lady Friday

President Lee to be accompanied by senior Trump officials on visit to Philadelphia shipyard

Lee's low-key welcome in Washington stirs online debate over 'cold reception'

Police oversight bureau dissolved in name of 'democratic oversight'

Jung Dae-jin appointed as unification policy secretary

Related Stories

Time is running out to fix first lady risk

Special counsel raids police, lawmakers in ex-first lady probe

Special counsel raids ex-investment firm chief in probe into ex-first lady

2022.01.18 Cartoon

Ex-first lady's close aide on wanted list, believed to have fled country: Special counsel
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)