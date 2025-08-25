 Band Nah's label files defamation complaints over inappropriate contact allegations
Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 16:10 Updated: 25 Aug. 2025, 16:13
Singer Nah Sang-hyun [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Band Nah's agency on Monday denied allegations that vocalist Nah Sang-hyun engaged in inappropriate physical contact during a past drinking gathering, saying that it filed legal complaints against those spreading the claims. The agency also explained that Nah's earlier apology came before the facts were confirmed.
 
January, the agency representing the band, called the online accusations “completely false” and said they “do not reflect any real events involving Band Nah.”
 

“We have filed criminal complaints and reports related to defamation, business obstruction and slander,” the agency said. “Investigations are currently underway.
 
“We are working with investigators to identify the user on X, who posted malicious falsehoods and defamatory remarks about Band Nah. We sincerely apologize to fans for the confusion caused by our inadequate initial response.”
 
The incident stems from an X post shared by an anonymous user in May that accused Nah of sexual misconduct.
 
“Nah Sang-hyun touches women’s thighs if they are seated next to him during drinking sessions,” the user said in the post. “If the woman appears drunk, he leaves his hand there, and if she expresses discomfort, he brushes it off as a mistake.”
 
Nah responded to the allegations at the time on his personal social media account.
 
“I feel even more burdened because this behavior goes against my values,” he said. “I don’t recall the specific details due to drinking, but I apologize for causing harm.”
 
But the agency later retracted his statement, saying Nah only issued an apology to take moral responsibility before the facts were fully verified. It said that the accusations were false.
 
Nah, a graduate of Seoul National University, formed Band Nah with drummer Kang Hyun-woong in 2014 after they met in a campus songwriting club. The band has released songs such as “Shine” (2019) and “Love Love Love” (2023).


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
