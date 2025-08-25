 First responders find worker swept away while cleaning manhole
Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 13:17
A 119 emergency medical service ambulance is parked outside the emergency room of a university hospital in Daejeon on April 17 in this photo unrelated to the story. [KIM SEONG-TAE]

A worker swept away while cleaning a manhole was found unconscious on Monday morning.
 
A report was received at 8:57 a.m. that a worker had disappeared inside a manhole while working with four other laborers in Yeomchang-dong in Gangseo District, western Seoul, according to the Gangseo Fire Station on Monday.
 

Fire authorities who responded to the call discovered the worker unresponsive at 9:42 a.m. during a rescue operation. He was transported to a nearby hospital.
 
“The worker was swept away by rainwater during cleaning work in the manhole and was found after being carried to a stormwater pumping station,” fire authorities said.
 
Authorities said they plan to investigate the exact circumstances of the accident once the rescue operation is completed.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
First responders find worker swept away while cleaning manhole

