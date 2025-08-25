 Leader of hacking group that allegedly stole 38 billion won admits to some charges, denies others
Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 17:19
A Chinese national, suspected of leading a hacking ring that stole assets from BTS member Jungkook and other wealthy individuals in Korea, appears at a warrant hearing at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on Aug. 24. [YONHAP]

The leader of a hacking group that allegedly impersonated celebrities and business executives to steal more than 38 billion won ($27 million) from various individuals, including BTS member Jungkook, admitted to some of the charges, police said on Monday.
  
Authorities from the Seoul Metropolitan Police said during a press briefing that the suspect, a 34-year-old Chinese national surnamed Jeon, acknowledged some of the allegations but denied others.
 

“We will carry out a thorough investigation based on the evidence we’ve secured,” police said.
  
Jeon allegedly led a hacking operation that, from August 2023 to January 2024, broke into websites run by Korean mobile carriers and illegally opened new phone accounts. 
 
The group then used those phone numbers to access and siphon assets from the financial and cryptocurrency accounts of high-profile individuals, including Jungkook of BTS, the chairman of a major conglomerate and the CEO of a startup company.
  
Police said they plan to refer Jeon to prosecutors for indictment later this week. Authorities have also already arrested 16 members of the group.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
