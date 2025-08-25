'Love Buldak, love $15M more': TikToker says she's suing over ulcer... while still eating noodles
Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 10:24 Updated: 25 Aug. 2025, 10:38
A Canadian TikToker who claims Buldak instant noodles burned a hole in her stomach is still slurping it up online — even as she threatens to chase the noodle maker off store shelves with a lawsuit.
Javeria Wasim, who runs the TikTok channel “Jawbreaker Girl,” posted a video on Friday claiming that court documents related to her suit are expected to be filed by the following week and that the trial has been delayed by a week. Wasim had earlier said on Aug. 16 that she was suing Samyang Foods for 15 million Canadian dollars ($10.8 million).
Wasim first went viral on July 31 when she uploaded a video from a hospital, saying she was suffering from a stomach ulcer and blamed it on the popular spicy instant noodles.
Despite that claim, she continued uploading mukbang videos featuring Buldak, saying, “I love Buldak.”
In numerous videos, she alleged that the product would soon be pulled from the market in the region.
“Let me buy them one more time before they’re officially off the store shelves in Canada and America,” she said in a video from Saturday.
She also shared a recipe in one video from Aug. 5, saying, “Let me show you my favorite Buldak recipe while I explain why I still eat them after getting stomach ulcers and suing them for $15 million.”
In the same video, she says, “I really love Buldak, but I love $15 million more.”
Wasim previously said she ate Buldak Ramen around three times a week. In other videos, she is seen preparing the noodles with chili oil and other highly spicy ingredients.
Some social media users have voiced support for her lawsuit, while others have criticized her, saying, “Why do you still eat it if you sue them?”
On Sunday, Samyang Foods officially stated that the lawsuit was “groundless” and that it had not received any legal notice or been involved in any court proceedings.
Wasim previously drew attention last year by claiming she broke her jaw while eating a popular children’s candy. Since then, she has been active on social media under the handle “Jawbreaker Girl.”
