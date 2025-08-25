Parcel pause: International mail services to the United States suspended

A notice at Gwanghwamun Post Office in Jongno District, central Seoul, informs customers of the phased suspension of international mail services to the United States on Monday following changes in U.S. tariff policy.Postal counters stopped accepting parcels bound for the U.S. starting Monday, with international express mail service — excluding that for duty-free documents — to be suspended beginning Tuesday. The measure will apply to all mail arriving in the United States from midnight on Friday, with all items other than documents and letters subject to declaration and a 15 percent tariff.