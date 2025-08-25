 Parcel pause: International mail services to the United States suspended
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Parcel pause: International mail services to the United States suspended

Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 20:06
A notice at Gwanghwamun Post Office in Jongno District, central Seoul, informs customers of the phased suspension of international mail services to the United States on Aug. 25 following changes in U.S. tariff policy. [YONHAP]

A notice at Gwanghwamun Post Office in Jongno District, central Seoul, informs customers of the phased suspension of international mail services to the United States on Aug. 25 following changes in U.S. tariff policy. [YONHAP]

 
A notice at Gwanghwamun Post Office in Jongno District, central Seoul, informs customers of the phased suspension of international mail services to the United States on Monday following changes in U.S. tariff policy.
 
A notice at Gwanghwamun Post Office in Jongno District, central Seoul, informs customers of the phased suspension of international mail services to the United States on Aug. 25 following changes in U.S. tariff policy. [YONHAP]

A notice at Gwanghwamun Post Office in Jongno District, central Seoul, informs customers of the phased suspension of international mail services to the United States on Aug. 25 following changes in U.S. tariff policy. [YONHAP]

 
Postal counters stopped accepting parcels bound for the U.S. starting Monday, with international express mail service — excluding that for duty-free documents — to be suspended beginning Tuesday. The measure will apply to all mail arriving in the United States from midnight on Friday, with all items other than documents and letters subject to declaration and a 15 percent tariff.
tags Korea U.S. post tariffs

More in Social Affairs

Parcel pause: International mail services to the United States suspended

Wegovy prescriptions near 400,000 as experts concerned over widespread use, health risks

Court rules Lotte Giants trainer entitled to $90,000 in severance pay

Leader of hacking group that allegedly stole 38 billion won admits to some charges, denies others

Women accused of severing 'important piece' of husband's anatomy had help from daughter and son-in-law, prosecutors say

Related Stories

Samsung, LG brace for washing machine tariffs as inauguration approaches

Top Trump officials to meet with Chinese counterparts as trade war continues

China considers exempting some U.S. goods from 125% import tariffs

Chinatown businesses across U.S. start stockpiling China-made goods amid tariff war

Acting President Han encourages trade minister, Korean envoy to Washington with trade talks with U.S. underway
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)