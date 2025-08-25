 Patients with heat-related diseases top 4,000 this summer
Patients with heat-related diseases top 4,000 this summer

Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 22:09
Citizens wait under a canopy at a crosswalk in central Seoul on Aug. 21, as sweltering heat continues. [NEWS1]

Citizens wait under a canopy at a crosswalk in central Seoul on Aug. 21, as sweltering heat continues. [NEWS1]

 
More than 4,000 patients have been treated for heat-related illnesses this summer, marking the highest number since 2018, the national disease control agency said Monday.
 
The cumulative number of those patients had reached 4,048 as of Sunday, up 55 from the previous day, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
 

Related Article

 
It is the highest figure since the 4,526 recorded in 2018.
 
Deaths presumed to have been caused by heat-related diseases stood at 26 this year to date.
 
Korea has seen a steady increase in heat-related disease cases amid the persisting heat wave, with the highest daily temperature hitting over 33 Celsius (91.4 Fahrenheit).
 
The KDCA tracks heat-related illness cases between May to September every year.

Yonhap
