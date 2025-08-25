Police, Coast Guard search for man who went missing near Incheon's Seokmo Bridge
Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 14:48
Police and the Korea Coast Guard have launched a search after a man in his 20s went missing near Seokmo Bridge in Incheon, authorities said on Monday.
Police and fire authorities received an emergency call at around 9:32 p.m. on Sunday, reporting that a car was parked on Seokmo Bridge in Ganghwa County, but no one was inside.
Police responded to the scene, found a phone inside the car and confirmed that a man in his 20s had left the vehicle and could not be located.
Officers referred the case to the Korea Coast Guard, which searched nearby waters on the possibility that the man may have fallen from the bridge.
“We are continuing both a maritime search and efforts to trace his whereabouts,” a Korea Coast Guard official said.
BY KIM JI-HYE
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
