 Wanted fraudster caught after partner files abuse complaint
Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 08:03
An image of a statue of Justitia, the goddess of justice [KOREA JOONGANG DAILY]

Police caught an accused fraudster in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi, after his domestic partner filed an abuse complaint.
 
The domestic violence report was filed in the early morning of Aug. 16, police said Sunday. The accuser, who was in a common-law marriage with the suspect, said the man had ordered her to run an errand to buy cigarettes.
 

Having endured habitual verbal and physical abuse, she feared further assault upon returning home. Instead, she called the man, telling him she had left the cigarettes in a mailbox near their home.
 
Enraged, the man stormed out, found her on the street and repeatedly struck her while dragging her by the hair. Even in the presence of responding officers, the woman was reportedly too terrified to give a full statement.
 
Police later discovered that the man was already wanted on multiple fraud charges but had disappeared before the police could find him.
 
He was transferred to the Goyang Police Precinct, which had previously been handling his fraud cases, and was taken into custody.
 
“The suspect was wanted in connection with multiple loan fraud schemes in which he borrowed money and failed to repay,” a police official said. “We cannot disclose the exact number of cases.”
 
Police said they are continuing to investigate not only the outstanding fraud charges, but also his alleged domestic violence.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
