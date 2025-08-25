Wegovy prescriptions near 400,000 as experts concerned over widespread use, health risks
Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 18:11 Updated: 25 Aug. 2025, 18:51
Prescriptions for popular weight-loss drug Wegovy have soared in Korea, reaching nearly 400,000 just eight months after its launch. But doctors and health officials warn of reckless use far beyond the drug's approved purpose.
Experts stress that weight-loss medication should only be used carefully and in line with approved indications.
In May, a 35-year-old woman with neck pain noticed a Wegovy ad at a clinic. She asked the doctor if she could try it. At 164 centimeters (5 feet, 4 inches) tall and 56 kilograms (123 pounds), and a body mass index of 21, she was well within normal range. Still, the doctor issued a prescription without much explanation. She stopped using it after a month, citing severe nausea.
“I wasn’t given any explanation about the side effects, and I didn’t know it was supposed to be for obesity patients,” the woman said. “I just thought everyone was taking it.”
The number of Wegovy prescriptions recorded in the Drug Utilization Review (DUR) system from October last year through June this year was 395,384, according to data Rep. Kim Sun-min of the Rebuilding Korea Party obtained from the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service on Monday.
When the drug was first released in Korea last October, monthly prescriptions totaled 11,368, but by May, they had surged nearly eightfold to 88,895.
Wegovy, a GLP-1 class injection that suppresses appetite, is a nonreimbursable prescription drug and isn't covered by health insurance in Korea.
“The actual number of people prescribed is likely much higher amid the recent obesity drug craze,” Rep. Kim noted.
This surge reflects the sharp growth of the injectable obesity drug market. Korea’s obesity drug market in the first quarter of this year reached 108.6 billion won ($78.4 million), up 162.3 percent year-on-year, according to a report by Hana Securities citing pharmaceutical research firm IQVIA.
Competition has intensified with the arrival of another obesity drug, Mounjaro, in Korea. At a Seoul clinic on Monday, a notice read “Mounjaro out of stock,” with staff saying supply at pharmacies would not resume until early September.
But rising interest in obesity treatment has also heightened concerns over misuse. Wegovy is supposed to be prescribed only for patients with a BMI of 30 or higher, or those with BMI scores of between 27 and 30, accompanied by conditions such as high blood pressure.
However, it has gained popularity as a cosmetic weight-loss aid, leading to prescriptions for slim individuals and cases of patients adjusting dosages on their own.
On Monday afternoon, three women of average build sat waiting for Wegovy prescriptions at a Seoul clinic widely referred to online as a “Wegovy hot spot.”
One asked the receptionist, “Can I get the high-dose prescription?” Posts on online forums have described cases of people sharing a single high-dose prescription with others.
“Wegovy is relatively safer than past obesity medications, but the current frenzy is problematic,” said Oh Sang-woo, a professor of family medicine at Dongguk University Ilsan Hospital. “Using it recklessly and ignoring recommended dosages is dangerous to health.”
Experts warn that even patients who meet the criteria often experience adverse effects such as nausea and diarrhea, and in severe cases, acute pancreatitis or gallstones. For people without obesity, risks include muscle loss.
“Between 10 and 30 percent of patients may experience gastrointestinal issues like nausea and vomiting, while 1 to 2 percent may suffer gallbladder-related diseases,” said Cho Young-min, a professor of endocrinology at Seoul National University Hospital. “It is not appropriate for people without obesity to endure such side effects just for cosmetic purposes.”
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety also warned against buying Wegovy via overseas direct purchase or peer-to-peer online sales without a doctor’s prescription or pharmacist’s guidance.
