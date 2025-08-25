Women accused of severing 'important piece' of husband's anatomy had help from daughter and son-in-law, prosecutors say
Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 16:49
A woman in her 50s who allegedly attempted to kill her husband by severing what local news reports call an "important piece of his anatomy" at a cafe in Ganghwa County, Incheon, had help not only from her son-in-law but also from her daughter, prosecutors revealed Monday.
The Incheon District Prosecutors’ Office indicted the 57-year-old woman and her son-in-law, a man in his 30s, on charges including attempted murder, according to the prosecution on Monday.
Prosecutors also indicted the woman’s daughter without detention, on charges of violating the Act on the Protection and Use of Location Information. She is accused of helping track the victim’s location.
The 57-year-old woman is accused of repeatedly stabbing her husband, a man also in his 50s, in the face and arms and severing "an important body part" with a bladed weapon at a cafe in Ganghwa County, Incheon, around 1 a.m. on Aug. 1. The cafe is run by the son-in-law.
The son-in-law allegedly helped restrain the victim with tape and assisted the woman in the attempted murder.
Prosecutors took over the case from police on Aug. 7 and conducted supplementary investigations, including digital forensics and analysis of communications and internet data. They determined that the daughter, who is the biological daughter of the 57-year-old woman and a stepdaughter of the victim, participated in tracking the victim’s location through a private investigator.
The victim was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery after emergency responders arrived at the scene. His condition is not life-threatening.
During questioning, the woman claimed she committed the act because she suspected her husband of infidelity. Prosecutors believe she exhibited symptoms of delusional jealousy and developed an obsessive fixation on her husband, which culminated in the attack.
