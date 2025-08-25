 Women accused of severing 'important piece' of husband's anatomy had help from daughter and son-in-law, prosecutors say
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Women accused of severing 'important piece' of husband's anatomy had help from daughter and son-in-law, prosecutors say

Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 16:49
A woman in her 50s who allegedly attempted to kill her husband by severing a vital body part at a cafe in Ganghwa County, Incheon earlier this month is seen entering the Incheon District Court on Aug. 2. [YONHAP]

A woman in her 50s who allegedly attempted to kill her husband by severing a vital body part at a cafe in Ganghwa County, Incheon earlier this month is seen entering the Incheon District Court on Aug. 2. [YONHAP]

 
A woman in her 50s who allegedly attempted to kill her husband by severing what local news reports call an "important piece of his anatomy" at a cafe in Ganghwa County, Incheon, had help not only from her son-in-law but also from her daughter, prosecutors revealed Monday.
 
The Incheon District Prosecutors’ Office indicted the 57-year-old woman and her son-in-law, a man in his 30s, on charges including attempted murder, according to the prosecution on Monday.
 

Related Article

 
Prosecutors also indicted the woman’s daughter without detention, on charges of violating the Act on the Protection and Use of Location Information. She is accused of helping track the victim’s location.
 
The 57-year-old woman is accused of repeatedly stabbing her husband, a man also in his 50s, in the face and arms and severing "an important body part" with a bladed weapon at a cafe in Ganghwa County, Incheon, around 1 a.m. on Aug. 1. The cafe is run by the son-in-law.
 
The son-in-law allegedly helped restrain the victim with tape and assisted the woman in the attempted murder.
 
Prosecutors took over the case from police on Aug. 7 and conducted supplementary investigations, including digital forensics and analysis of communications and internet data. They determined that the daughter, who is the biological daughter of the 57-year-old woman and a stepdaughter of the victim, participated in tracking the victim’s location through a private investigator.
 
The victim was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery after emergency responders arrived at the scene. His condition is not life-threatening.
 
During questioning, the woman claimed she committed the act because she suspected her husband of infidelity. Prosecutors believe she exhibited symptoms of delusional jealousy and developed an obsessive fixation on her husband, which culminated in the attack.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Korea murder knife husband cafe indictment

More in Social Affairs

Wegovy prescriptions near 400,000 as experts concerned over widespread use, health risks

Court rules Lotte Giants trainer entitled to $90,000 in severance pay

Leader of hacking group that allegedly stole 38 billion won admits to some charges, denies others

Women accused of severing 'important piece' of husband's anatomy had help from daughter and son-in-law, prosecutors say

Band Nah's label files defamation complaints over inappropriate contact allegations

Related Stories

Killer in Sillim Station stabbing attack gets life in prison

Naked man captured by police after allegedly attacking pedestrians with stationery

Police hand Mia grocery store killer over to prosecutors

Foreigner indicted for attempting to smuggle in 24 kilos of ketamine

Bystander injured while attacker fled school stabbing scene in Cheongju
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)