 River of Cho Kuk, Season 2…
Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 20:30
 
Cho Kuk, former leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party who was pardoned and reinstated on Aug. 15, has drawn attention with a series of moves. On Aug. 25, he visited the grave of former president Roh Moo-hyun as head of his party’s policy institute, and from Aug. 26 to 28, he will tour liberal strongholds in the Honam region, including Gwangju, South Jeolla and North Jeolla. While Cho said it was “a matter of courtesy, not politics,” some Democrats voiced concern, and Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok criticized him as “acting like a triumphant general.” [PARK YONG-SEOK]
