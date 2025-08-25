It's time for Korea to conscript women

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

What is the greatest threat to Korea’s security? Many would answer North Korea’s nuclear weapons. Yet a more pressing danger lies elsewhere: the steep decline in the pool of conscripts caused by low birthrates. Nuclear arms are catastrophic in theory, but as the war in Ukraine shows, deploying them in combat is highly constrained. Korea must prepare against Pyongyang’s arsenal, but nuclear weapons have not yet inflicted casualties on the armed forces. Falling birthrates, by contrast, are slowly but surely undermining the military.As of last month, Korea’s standing force numbered just 450,000. That represents a drop of 113,000 from 2019. In effect, the equivalent of 10 divisions has disappeared without a single battle. North Korea maintains about 1.28 million troops. Military experts consider 500,000 troops the minimum required to repel a northern invasion. Korea is already 50,000 short. The Ukraine war has confirmed that even in an era of high-tech warfare, sufficient troop levels remain critical to defending the front.The outlook is even more alarming. The population of 20-year-old men, the main pool for conscription, stood at 250,000 last year. By 2040, the number is expected to fall to 140,000. This looming “troop cliff” demands urgent action. Options include adjusting service periods, deploying advanced technology, and improving conditions for soldiers. But the most pressing issue that requires open debate is the conscription of women.Korea can look to northern Europe for guidance. Norway became the first European country to draft women in 2016. It operates a selective system: All candidates undergo written and physical exams under the same standards, and about 10 to 15 percent are chosen. Each year, around 7,000 men and 2,000 women serve. The basic service period is 12 months, but service is sweetened with stipends, extra points for college admissions and tax breaks. As a result, satisfaction with military duty is relatively high. Sweden and Denmark have since adopted similar policies. While the original aim was gender equality in the military, shrinking birthrates and the Russian threat have strengthened the policy’s security rationale.The Constitutional Court of Korea in 2023 upheld Article 3 of the Military Service Act, which imposes the duty only on men. But it added a cautionary note: “In the long run, introducing conscription for both sexes or transitioning to a volunteer military should be seriously considered through social consensus.” That time frame is misplaced. The need is not “long-term” but immediate. Even if discussions begin today, legislation could take years. Meanwhile, one to two divisions vanish every year. Nowhere else in peacetime history has a country's army shrunk so drastically.A recent academic study added weight to the case. In March, professors at the Korea Military Academy published an article in Journal of Innovative Business and Management analyzing the feasibility of conscripting women. They argued for reconsidering military bonus points and extending them to women, framing the policy as a way to increase fairness and strengthen the appeal of service. They also stressed that conscripting women should be seen not merely as filling the ranks but as diversifying combat power and improving overall efficiency. Such points should resonate in political debate.On Tuesday, Rep. Kim Mi-ae of the People Power Party introduced a bill to revise the Military Service Act to allow women to serve as active-duty soldiers. “We need an extraordinary measure at the national security level to respond to the decline,” she said. Whether her proposal gains traction in the 22nd National Assembly remains uncertain. What is certain is that without bold steps, Korea’s military crisis will only deepen.