Toward a happier Korea

From June 16 to Aug. 14, I served as a member of the Presidential Commission on Policy Planning under the Lee Jae Myung administration, heading the task force on national vision. The assignment was to redefine Korea’s vision, governing principles, and policy goals. For me, a scholar of social development and the spirit of the times, the subject held deep personal interest. I had earlier led a similar team in 2017 for the Moon Jae-in administration.The Lee government’s new national vision is “a nation where the people are sovereign, a happy Korea together.” Another way to describe national vision is as the spirit of the times, a collective value that diagnoses the present and points to the future. Citizens themselves shape this spirit, but in a presidential system like Korea’s, it is the president who embodies and represents it. National vision, therefore, reflects both public aspiration and presidential mission.The Lee administration’s vision combines two constitutional principles. “A nation where the people are sovereign” reflects Article 1 of the Constitution, which declares that sovereignty resides in the people and that all power derives from them. “A happy Korea together” echoes Article 10, which guarantees citizens' dignity, worth and the right to pursue happiness. In short, the vision is about realizing both sovereignty and happiness as set out in the country’s founding document.My purpose here is not only to explain the government’s vision, but to examine why happiness, in 2025, resonates as the defining spirit of our time. Happiness refers to a state of satisfaction and joy in both material and mental life. It is personal but also social. Each individual strives for happiness, yet in modern democracies, happiness is recognized as a universal right that citizens can expect their societies to uphold.The challenge is Korea’s standing on global measures of happiness. On March 20, the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network released its World Happiness Report 2025. Korea ranked 58th out of 147 countries, dropping six places from last year. Finland placed first, followed by Denmark, Iceland and Sweden. The United States ranked 24th, Japan 55th and China 68th. Taiwan, with a similar income level to Korea, ranked 27th, while Vietnam and Thailand, with lower incomes, came in at 46th and 49th.The report drew on data from 2022 to 2024, assessing per capita GDP, healthy life expectancy, social support, freedom of choice, generosity and perceptions of corruption. It also included self-reported life satisfaction. Taken together, the findings underscore that Korea can't be considered a happy country, especially compared to its peers.Happiness arises from both material comfort and emotional fulfillment. Economic well-being cannot be ignored in shaping life satisfaction, but happiness also grows within social relationships. Moving beyond an ethos of individual survival toward shared coexistence is critical. For Korea to become a happier nation, a new paradigm of social development is needed — one that balances growth with welfare and work with leisure, and enhances quality of life across health, safety, environment and social bonds. Building a community of tolerance, overcoming hate and division, is also an urgent task.This year marks the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from colonial rule. Since 1945, the country’s spirit of the times has been “nation building.” That mission took form in industrialization, aimed at overcoming poverty, and democratization, aimed at securing rights and freedoms. Looking back, the past eight decades were both the century of the state, advancing economic industrialization, and the century of the people, pursuing political and social democracy.Now, in 2025, Korea faces shifting global dynamics and rapid technological change. The central challenge lies in realizing happiness for both individuals and communities, grounded in renewed growth and a fairer society.When I reflect on happiness, I recall a passage from “My Wish” by Kim Gu, a leading figure in Korea’s independence movement: “The only thing I long for without end is the power of a noble culture. That power will make us happy and will bring happiness to others as well.” For Kim, cultural strength meant building a cultural nation. The aim was always the happiness of the people.Korea’s path has taken it from an industrial nation to a democratic nation. The next step, I believe, is to become a leader in both economic and cultural terms, and through that leadership, to build a happier Korea.