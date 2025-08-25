'Yellow Envelope Bill' passed despite business opposition, supplementary legislation urgently needed

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The National Assembly on Aug. 24 passed the “Yellow Envelope Bill,” an amendment to the Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act. The law expands the definition of employers, broadens the scope of labor disputes and restricts companies from seeking damages from striking workers. After a six-month grace period, it is set to take effect early next year.The government has pledged to form a task force to gather input from labor and management and reduce uncertainty before implementation. Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon emphasized that the law “does not grant blanket immunity for reckless bargaining or unlawful strikes,” adding that the government would maintain dialogue with both sides to ensure predictability.Still, confusion on the ground appears inevitable, given the wide gap between labor and management. Unions welcome the measure as a way to close blind spots in labor rights and reform unfair practices in subcontracting. Employers, however, have strongly objected. The six major business associations expressed deep regret, warning that the law would deal a serious blow to corporate management and national competitiveness, raising fears of an exodus of domestic and foreign investment.The concerns carry weight. The broadened definitions of employer and dispute leave ample room for conflict. Industries such as automobiles, shipbuilding and steel — with hundreds of subcontractors — fear cascading disputes could destabilize entire supply chains. Executives worry that even overseas investment projects pursued after tariff negotiations with the United States could become new targets for labor action.Foreign firms are also signaling unease. Because they place a high value on legal stability and management autonomy, uncertainty could prompt them to scale back their Korean operations. Both the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea and the European Chamber of Commerce raised concerns. GM Korea even suggested its operations may be reassessed, stoking speculation about a possible withdrawal.Competitive companies are a cornerstone of national strength. It is regrettable that the ruling Democratic Party pushed the law through while closing its ears to corporate anxieties, even as it relies on business to advance national interests abroad. The government must now work with the business community to craft supplementary legislation that mitigates shocks. Employers are calling for defensive rights, such as permitting replacement labor, protections already recognized in major advanced economies. Such measures would help restore balance in labor relations. Only when labor and management are equally supported can Korea’s industries sustain real growth.