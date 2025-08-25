Habitat 67: A failed experiment that became a modern fable

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The 1967 Montreal Expo carried the theme “Man and His World,” seeking humanism in the industrial age. Of the 90 national pavilions, only one remains a landmark today: Habitat 67, a striking apartment complex originally built as Canada’s centennial project. Both then and now, it has stood as one of Montreal’s most recognizable symbols.The 20th century’s greatest architectural invention is arguably the apartment. But apartments have long drawn criticism for uniformity and the loss of human warmth, often likened to chicken coops or machines. Determined to reimagine mass housing, the city of Montreal turned to Moshe Safdie, a young Jewish Canadian architect born in 1938. Only 27 years old at the time, Safdie was appointed without competition, largely due to his graduate thesis, which focused on modular collective housing. Safdie himself later described the project as a “remarkable fable.”The idea was deceptively simple but radical. Concrete units of about 62 square meters (667 square feet) were prefabricated in a factory and stacked to form the housing complex. The method promised reduced construction time, lower costs and improved quality. The blocks were arranged in a zigzag formation, leaving space for terraces and gardens. By linking one to eight units, the design allowed for diverse and distinctive residences. Though the structure rose to twelve stories, its varying heights created a rhythm, resembling either a miniature mountain range with three peaks or an oversize Lego sculpture.Originally, Habitat 67 was envisioned as a community of 1,200 units. In the end, only 158 were completed. The actual costs far exceeded projections. Overlapping walls and floors increased production costs, while specialized transportation and complex assembly quadrupled expenses. The press hailed it as an “architectural wonder” but also criticized it as a “failed dream.”Was it proof that affordable innovation is impossible? Perhaps. Yet Habitat 67 did succeed in its central aim: creating more humane housing. It advanced the use of precast concrete and pioneered modular housing, a sector that would later expand globally. For Safdie, who went on to design airports, museums and cultural centers across the world, his debut remains his most iconic work. Habitat 67 endures as both a cautionary tale and a symbol of architectural imagination.