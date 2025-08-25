Munday's fortune: Steady finances coming your way?
Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 05:00
Most signs point to finding steady finances, good health and uplifting personal encounters, although some advise caution when spending. Your fortune for Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.
」
■
「
📅 Monday, August 25, 2025
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Spend time leisurely, perhaps watching TV.
🔹 A useful or beneficial matter may arise.
🔹 Health is your most valuable asset.
🔹 You may find vision and purpose today.
🔹 Work feels rewarding and productive.
🔹 Learn while working — wisdom comes with practice.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 West
🔹 Expect laughter and lighthearted moments.
🔹 Forget your age — live as if timeless.
🔹 Happiness may radiate around you.
🔹 Awaited news or developments may arrive.
🔹 Dreams often manifest when pursued.
🔹 Fortune may be on your side today.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 Avoid crowded places.
🔹 Stay indoors during the day when possible.
🔹 Avoid money lending or rash investments.
🔹 What you hear may differ from what you see.
🔹 Keep a low profile — don’t take the lead.
🔹 Remember, nothing in life is free.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 North
🔹 Keep things simple instead of overcomplicating.
🔹 Spending well is better than just saving.
🔹 Familiar routines bring comfort.
🔹 Blend the old with the new.
🔹 Align with your superiors’ expectations.
🔹 Approach each task with a learner’s mindset.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 You may receive respect and recognition.
🔹 Follow your heart’s inclinations.
🔹 Any choice may bring similar results.
🔹 Place new wine in new wineskins — embrace change.
🔹 Hope returns — pursue with passion.
🔹 Financial prospects may rise.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 South
🔹 A large family brings strength and joy.
🔹 Many streams form a mighty river.
🔹 Nothing goes to waste today.
🔹 Seek progress through harmony and integration.
🔹 Teamwork proves more effective than solo efforts.
🔹 Thoughts align naturally with others.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Maintain balance between opposing sides.
🔹 A tree with many branches faces constant winds.
🔹 Too many opinions spoil progress.
🔹 Life is a survival game — keep competing.
🔹 Stay ahead by acting promptly.
🔹 Beware of envy creeping in.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 Live young at heart and remain optimistic.
🔹 It’s fine to show pride in your family.
🔹 Explore new trends and ideas.
🔹 Even long journeys start with one step.
🔹 Beginning is half the task — start now.
🔹 Embrace courage and a spirit of challenge.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 North
🔹 Remember, children are always close to the heart.
🔹 Consider both age and health carefully.
🔹 Don’t think only positively — weigh all angles.
🔹 Motivation may outpace actual results.
🔹 Appearances can be deceiving.
🔹 Passion is the privilege of youth.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Rainbow | 🧭 South
🔹 Avoid meddling or giving too much advice.
🔹 Be cautious — even trusted allies may falter.
🔹 Take responsibility — don’t delegate away.
🔹 Sweet things can harm teeth — beware excess.
🔹 Test the waters before leaping forward.
🔹 Character matters more than appearance.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 You may find yourself liking both choices.
🔹 Profits may outweigh losses.
🔹 Financial opportunities or useful tips may appear.
🔹 Say “yes” instead of “no” when possible.
🔹 Work on what you excel at.
🔹 Enjoy cheerful spending.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 South
🔹 A refreshing, delightful day awaits.
🔹 Wealth prospects may improve.
🔹 Don’t let age restrict your mindset.
🔹 Promising meetings or appointments may arise.
🔹 You may take on work you enjoy.
🔹 Adapt flexibly to changes.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)