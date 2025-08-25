Germany-born Jens Castrop gets Korea call-up historic move

Germany-born Jens Castrop became the first foreign-born, mixed-heritage player selected for the Korean national team on Monday, ahead of games against World Cup co-hosts the United States and Mexico.Castrop, who has a German father and a Korean mother and was born in Düsseldorf, was called up by Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo for the matches next month.The 22-year-old midfielder, a former Germany youth and U-21 player, had his formal switch of national eligibility signed off by FIFA two weeks ago.“Although Castrop is young, he is a player who has consistently grown while gaining experience in the Bundesliga,” Hong said. “Above all, I highly value the strong will and sense of responsibility he has shown to join our national team."I hope he adapts quickly and brings new vitality to the team.”Hong said Castrop's tough, rugged style would be an asset to the national squad.The international call-up comes just a day after Castrop made his debut appearance in the top tier of German football, acting as a substitute for Borussia Mönchengladbach in a 0-0 draw against Hamburg.It's unclear if Castrop, a dual citizen, will be required to perform military service that is mandatory for Korean men. According to domestic media reports, the issue has yet to be discussed by the Korea Football Association and the government.While Castrop's selection was unprecedented in the national men's team, the Korean women's team in 2023 called up Casey Phair, who has an American father and a Korean mother, when the U.S.-based player was just 16.The upcoming friendlies against the United States on Sept. 6 and Mexico on Sept. 9 in New Jersey and Tennessee are part of Korea’s preparations for the 2026 World Cup.Son Heung-min, who joined Los Angeles FC earlier this month after a decade in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur, was also included in the Korean roster.Korea advanced to its 11th straight men’s World Cup by finishing at the top of a six-team Asian qualifying group in June. Runner-up Jordan also booked its place in the first 48-team, 104-game tournament, which will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico.FIFA will draw the World Cup finals tournament groups on Dec. 5 in Washington. Games start on June 11, 2026 in Mexico City.AP