김연경, MBC 새 예능에 배구팀 감독으로 출연 예정

Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 10:01
Kim Yeon-koung to be head coach of volleyball team for upcoming MBC entertainment show
Thursday, August 21, 2025
Korean volleyball legend Kim Yeon-koung will lead a newly-formed volleyball team for MBC’s yet-to-be-unveiled entertainment show as head coach with the goal of entering the women's professional V League.
legend: 전설적 인물, 뛰어난 선수
newly-formed: 새로 결성된
yet-to-be-unveiled: 공개되기 전인
‘배구 여제’ 김연경이 MBC 새 예능 프로그램에서 배구팀을 결성해 여자 프로배구 V리그 진출을 목표로 감독에 나선다.
MBC on Thursday announced through a press release that a retired Kim will feature in the show, which will air in September, as head coach for the Pilsung Wonderdogs, a team reportedly including players expelled from pro teams, business team players who dream of playing in the pro league and retired players.
feature in: 출연하다, 등장하다
expell from: 방출되다
business team player: 실업팀 선수
MBC는 목요일(8월 21일) 보도자료를 통해 은퇴한 김연경이 다음달 방송 예정인 프로그램에서 ‘필승 원더독스’ 감독으로 출연한다고 밝혔다. 이 팀에는 프로팀에서 방출된 선수, 실업팀에서 프로 입성을 꿈꾸는 선수, 은퇴한 선수들이 합류할 것으로 알려졌다.
An MBC source told the Korea JoongAng Daily on Thursday that the show has “the goal of making the Wonderdogs an eighth team in the V League,” but added that viewers must tune in to find out whether this is achievable. The source also declined to comment on how many episodes will air or which teams the Wonderdogs will play against.
tune in: (방송을) 시청하다
achievable: 달성 가능한
decline to comment: 논평을 거부하다
MBC 관계자는 중앙일보와의 통화에서 “원더독스를 V리그 8번째 팀으로 만드는 것이 목표”라며 “실제로 가능할지는 방송을 통해 확인해야 한다”고 말했다. 총 몇편을 방영할 지, 원더독스가 어떤 팀과 경기를 치르는 지는 밝히지 않았다.
If the Wonderdogs join the V League, this would mark the league’s first addition since the Gwangju Pepper Savings Bank AI Peppers in 2021.
만약 원더독스가 V리그에 합류하면, 2021년 광주 페퍼저축은행 AI페퍼스 이후 처음으로 리그에 만들어지는 구단이 된다.
Coaching the Wonderdogs in the MBC show would also mark Kim’s first coaching job. She briefly worked as an adviser for the Korean national squad during the country’s 2023 Volleyball Nations League run, but has yet to coach any business or pro team.
adviser: 자문역
squad: 팀, 선수단
MBC 프로그램의 원더독스 감독 취임은 김연경의 첫 지도자 도전이 된다. 그는 지난해 발리볼네이션스리그(VNL)에서 국가대표팀 기술위원으로 잠시 활동했지만 실업팀이나 프로팀을 이끈 경험은 없다.
Kim, 37, fully retired from the sport after the end of the 2024-25 V League season in April, which she capped off by sweeping both the league and championship titles with the Heungkuk Life Insurance Pink Spiders.
fully retire: 완전히 은퇴하다
cap off: 마무리하다, 장식하다
37세인 김연경은 흥국생명 핑크스파이더스 선수로 2024~2025시즌 정규 리그와 챔피언 결정전 우승을 모두 휩쓴 것을 마지막으로 지난 4월 완전히 은퇴했다.
Her career spanned 20 years, during which she had stints in Japan, Turkey and China and clinched five V League titles — in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2023 and this year — and four Korean championship trophies in 2006, 2007, 2009 and this year.
stint: 활동, 근무
clinch: 따내다, 확보하다
그는 20년 간 일본과 터키, 중국 무대에서 뛰었다. V리그 통산 5회(2006, 2007, 2008, 2023, 2025) 우승, 챔피언결정전 4회(2006, 2007, 2009, 2025) 우승을 따냈다.
She was also an integral part of the Korean national team at the 2012 and 2020 Summer Olympics, leading the country to the semifinals at both Games.
integral part: 없어서는 안 될 부분
또 2012년 런던 올림픽, 2020년 도쿄 올림픽에서 한국 대표팀을 4강으로 이끌며 없어서는 안될 핵심 선수로 활약했다.
WRITTEN BY PAIK JI-HWAN AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
