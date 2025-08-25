 Multiple journalists killed by Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital
Published: 25 Aug. 2025, 19:52
Destroyed buildings in Gaza, as seen from the Israeli side of the border between Gaza and Israel on Aug. 25 [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Destroyed buildings in Gaza, as seen from the Israeli side of the border between Gaza and Israel on Aug. 25 [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Four journalists were among at least eight people killed on Monday in a strike on a hospital in southern Gaza, including a freelancer who worked for The Associated Press.
 
Mariam Dagga, 33, has freelanced for the AP since the Israel-Hamas war began, as well as for other news outlets.
 

Related Article

 
Dagga reported on Nasser Hospital doctors struggling to save children with no prior health issues who were wasting away from starvation.
 
Al Jazeera confirmed that its journalist Mohammed Salam was among those killed in the Nasser hospital strike. Reuters reported that its contractor photographer Hussam al-Masri was also killed in the strike. Photographer Hatem Khaled, who was also a Reuters contractor, was wounded, the news agency reported.
 
The Israel-Hamas war has been one of the bloodiest conflicts for media workers, with a total of 192 journalists killed in Gaza during the 22-month conflict, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. Comparatively, 18 journalists have been killed so far in Russia's war against Ukraine, according to the CPJ.
 
The Israeli Prime Minister's Office and the Israeli military refused to comment on the incident.

AP
Multiple journalists killed by Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital

