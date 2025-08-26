Shinsegae's Gangnam branch opens premium deli section to claim biggest food hall
Published: 26 Aug. 2025, 17:49
Shinsegae Department Store’s Gangnam branch opened a 4,000-square-meter (43,050-square-foot) premium delicatessen hall on Tuesday, claiming the title of the nation’s largest department store food hall.
The expansion brings the branch’s total food hall space to 20,000 square meters, surpassing Lotte Department Store’s Dongtan branch, which previously held the record with 18,900 square meters.
The new hall is the fourth phase of a renovation project that began in 2024, following the launch of Sweet Park in February, the House of Shinsegae in June and Shinsegae Market in February of this year.
Department store operators are leaning on food halls to draw shoppers as traditional retail struggles. Shinsegae, Lotte and Hyundai have all chosen to expand culinary offerings at flagship stores rather than open new locations. Industry experts say large halls reliably boost foot traffic, as seen at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido, which has become a magnet for locals and foreign tourists since its 2021 debut.
“The Hyundai Seoul used pop-up stores with diverse content to attract foreign visitors from 40 countries at the time of opening, which increased to 156 countries by last year,” said Cho Sang-hoon, a researcher at Shinhan Investment.
The expansion race also aligns with a shift in consumption trends from material to experiential spending. Unlike material consumption, which focuses on owning products, experiential consumption prioritizes enjoyment and shared experiences. Department stores are targeting millennials and Gen Z consumers, who value social media and experiences, through upgraded food halls.
Unlike high-end luxury goods, food is relatively affordable, making it an attractive entry point for experience-oriented spending. Food hall sales at the three major department stores have shown steady growth, and consumers in their 50s and 60s have also emerged as a major customer base.
Alongside food hall renovations, department stores are also competing to bring in high-profile, first-to-market brands. Shinsegae has introduced Kyoto Onimaru, a Japanese onigiri (rice ball) brand known for its long wait times even in Japan and Blue Butterfly, a health-conscious Vietnamese restaurant from Hanoi. Both restaurants are making their Korean debut at the Gangnam store.
“Unlike conventional deli corners that focus on ready-to-eat meals, we’re offering full meals across a range of cuisines — Korean, Western and Asian — at a quality comparable to upscale restaurants,” a Shinsegae representative said.
Hanwha Galleria brought in La Conviette, a premium French butter brand, and opened its first Korean bakery in April. Food, unlike fashion or cosmetics, is less brand-driven, making it a key differentiator in the department store wars.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KANG KI-HEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
