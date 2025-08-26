Trump threatens higher tariffs on 'all countries with digital taxes'
Published: 26 Aug. 2025, 16:41
WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump warned Monday that his administration will impose additional tariffs on countries that levy taxes or regulations on U.S. tech companies.
Although the Korea-U.S. summit the same day did not touch on Korea’s digital regulations, observers say Seoul could be affected. The Trump administration and U.S. Congress have long cited Korea’s pending Online Platform Fair Act Law and other measures as digital trade barriers and pressed for their withdrawal.
“Digital taxes, digital services legislation and digital markets regulations are all designed to harm, or discriminate against, American technology,” wrote Trump on Truth Social. “They also, outrageously, give a complete pass to China's largest tech companies. This must end, and end now.”
“I put all countries with digital taxes, legislation, rules or regulations on notice that unless these discriminatory actions are removed, I, as President of the United States, will impose substantial additional tariffs on that country's exports to the U.S.A., and institute export restrictions on our highly protected technology and chips,” Trump added.
The Trump administration had previously signaled retaliatory tariffs on the European Union, Britain, Canada and others, arguing that their digital taxes and regulations targeting big tech firms amounted to unfair trade and discrimination against companies like Google, Apple, Amazon and Meta while favoring Chinese competitors.
Trump’s latest remarks were largely interpreted as targeting the EU’s Digital Markets Act. But since Korea was also flagged by Washington in the past as a country with digital trade barriers, Seoul is now on alert over whether it could be included in the tariff list.
The Office of the United States Trade Representative has cited several Korean policies as barriers: moves to legislate an Online Platform Fair Act Law, network usage fees for foreign content providers and restrictions on exporting detailed geospatial data.
The U.S. tech industry has lobbied heavily to have these hurdles removed. Six industry associations, including the Computer and Communications Industry Association, sent a letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick ahead of the summit urging Washington to push Seoul to ease its so-called digital barriers.
“America, and American technology companies, are neither the ‘piggy bank’ nor the ‘doormat’ of the world any longer,” Trump continued on Truth Social Monday. “Show respect to America and our amazing tech companies or, consider the consequences.”
