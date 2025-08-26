 Bunjang to sell limited-edition photocards, personal items from boy band idntt
Bunjang to sell limited-edition photocards, personal items from boy band idntt

Published: 26 Aug. 2025, 17:25
Boy band idntt's subunit unevermet is performs a showcase at Blue Square in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Aug. 11. [NEWS1]

Global e-commerce platform Bunjang has announced its first celebrity merchandise collaboration, teaming up with rookie boy band idntt from agency Modhaus, the company said on Tuesday.
 
The partnership celebrates idntt’s debut with limited-edition merchandise available only through Bunjang in Korea and its international service, Bunjang Global.
 

At the heart of the promotion is the “limited-edition photocard,” a prized collectible in K-pop that serves as more than just merchandise — it’s a medium of fandom expression and interaction. With photocards often resold at high premiums, Bunjang is aiming to capture global fan demand by offering idntt photocards exclusively on its platform.
 
Until Sunday, Bunjang is also offering fans a chance to win autographed Polaroids and personal items from the members.
 
The collaboration brings together Bunjang and Modhaus, the agency behind the girl group tripleS.
 
A promotional poster for Bunjang's celebrity collaboration with boy band idntt [BUNJANG]

Leveraging Modhaus’ expertise, Bunjang plans to accelerate idntt’s fandom growth both domestically and internationally. Through Bunjang Global, overseas fans can purchase merchandise without language or payment barriers.
 
Early indicators suggest strong traction, with Bunjang Global’s monthly active users reaching 1 million in August, a record high, while cumulative subscribers have jumped more than fourfold compared to the previous month.
 
“This collaboration with idntt marks the beginning of Bunjang’s K-pop partnership strategy,” a company spokesperson said. “We plan to continue working with idols around fan-significant items like photocards and expand further into webtoons, games and character IP [intellectual property], solidifying Bunjang as a leading global K-commerce platform.”
 
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
