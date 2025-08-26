 Korea to buy 3.3 million tons of U.S. LNG annually for 10 yrs from 2028
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Korea to buy 3.3 million tons of U.S. LNG annually for 10 yrs from 2028

Published: 26 Aug. 2025, 16:51
A Hanwha Ocean liquefied natural gas carrier [HANWHA OCEAN CO.]

A Hanwha Ocean liquefied natural gas carrier [HANWHA OCEAN CO.]

 
Korea will buy an additional 3.3 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States every year for a decade starting in 2028, the Korea Gas Corp. (Kogas) said Tuesday, as the two countries aim to expand cooperation across key sectors, including energy.
 
Kogas signed the purchase deal with global energy suppliers, including Trafigura, during a roundtable of business leaders from Korea and the United States held in Washington on Monday, following President Lee Jae Myung's first summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.
 

Related Article

The contract volume will be supplied from LNG projects operated by global energy firm Cheniere in Texas and other areas, according to company representatives.
 
The deal follows Seoul's pledge last month to purchase $100 billion worth of U.S. energy products over the next four years in return for lower “reciprocal” tariffs on Korean products to 15 percent from the initially proposed 25 percent.
 
Kogas said the fresh long-term contract was signed as a result of a bidding process for Korea's energy imports beyond 2028, which began last year.
 
The contract is expected to help Kogas diversify its import sources, which have been concentrated in the Middle East, the company explained.
 
Last year, Kogas's contract on annual imports of 4.92 million tons of gas from Qatar expired, and in 2026, the company will conclude another contract on imports of 2.1 million tons of gas annually.
 
“With the new contract, our multifaceted efforts to diversify import sources for LNG supply stability and enhance the price competitiveness of natural gas have borne fruit,” Kogas CEO Choi Yeon-hye said.
 

Yonhap
tags LNG hwanhwa ocean

More in Industry

Korea to buy 3.3 million tons of U.S. LNG annually for 10 yrs from 2028

Samsung Heavy signs naval repair MOU with Vigor Marine Group in U.S.

Taihan Cable wins projects worth 220 bln won from Qatar

HD Hyundai announces joint multibillion-dollar U.S. shipbuilding investment program

Bill Gates says Korea's leadership on health 'more important than ever' ahead of Seoul office opening

Related Stories

Hanwha Ocean delivers soaring Q1 profits on LNG carrier boom despite geopolitical tensions

Korean shipbuilders post strong Q2 earnings amid rising sales, operating profits

Hanwha Ocean bags $1.8 billion contract for 8 LNG carriers

Philly Shipyard gets 1st LNG order from Hanwha Shipping

Hanwha Ocean sets green technology standard with LNG carriers
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)