 Taihan Cable wins projects worth 220 bln won from Qatar
Published: 26 Aug. 2025, 16:50
This photo provided by Taihan Cable & Solution Co. on Aug. 26 shows one of the company's construction sites in the Middle East. [TAIHAN CABLE & SOLUTION CO.]

Taihan Cable & Solution Co., Korea's second-largest cable maker, said Tuesday it has won cable projects worth 220 billion won (US$158 million) in Qatar.
 
The company said it received a letter of award from Qatar's state-run water and electricity supplier, Kahramaa, for a 180 billion-won project to expand the Middle Eastern nation's transmission system under a turnkey arrangement.
 

Related Article

 
The company added it had secured another project worth 40 billion won earlier this month in Qatar to establish a high-voltage power grid to meet the country's growing energy demand.
 
Taihan has been participating in various projects commissioned by Kahramaa since 2008, proving its competitiveness against global rivals.
 
“As demand for power infrastructure continues to grow throughout the Middle East, including Qatar, the company will expand its business portfolio to cover high-voltage direct current cable systems and submarine cable projects,” the company said.

Yonhap
