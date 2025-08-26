LG Innotek holds recruitment event in Chicago
Published: 26 Aug. 2025, 14:01 Updated: 26 Aug. 2025, 14:26
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
LG Innotek hosted “Inno Connect,” a global recruitment event, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Chicago on Saturday.
About 30 Ph.D. candidates and professionals from 14 leading U.S. universities, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of California, Berkeley, Georgia Tech University and the University of Illinois, joined the event, the company said Tuesday.
The company launched Inno Connect last year in San Francisco. This year’s edition drew senior R&D executives, including Chief Technology Officer Noh Seung-won.
Inno Connect is a recruitment-linked event designed to introduce LG Innotek’s corporate vision and technological leadership to promising talent at leading American universities.
Attendees specialized in fields such as autonomous driving, artificial intelligence and robotics. LG Innotek researchers presented next-generation projects, including AI-powered optical imaging systems and sensing technologies for vehicles and robots.
During the event, LG Innotek researchers gave presentations on next-generation technologies and development projects, including AI-powered optical imaging systems and sensing technologies for future vehicles and robotics. Additional sessions explored the company’s mid- to long-term strategies, technology road map, and talent development policies through discussions between executives and attendees.
“Informed by years of global business experience as a core partner to top-tier customers, LG Innotek offers an R&D environment and development framework where the world’s best talent can thrive,” said Noh. “We invite you to realize your potential at LG Innotek, where we continue to deliver differentiated customer value to help bring our clients’ visions to life.”
As of the first half of this year, approximately 95 percent of LG Innotek’s total revenue came from overseas customers.
To further expand its global operations, LG Innotek runs an annual “Global Internship” program for international students and Korean students studying abroad. Outstanding interns are offered full-time positions after the program ends.
In Vietnam, one of LG Innotek’s major overseas manufacturing hubs, the company has signed MOUs with universities including Hanoi University of Science and Technology and Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology. These partnerships support a range of recruitment-linked initiatives such as department sponsorships, internships and career mentoring programs.
In September, LG Innotek plans to hold “OpTechCon,” a technical conference focused on optical technology talent, in Vietnam.
