President Urges Dialogue with Opposition, Ruling Party Leader Calls Them “Enemies of the People” (KOR)

President Lee Jae Myung said on Aug. 24 that he would “naturally engage in dialogue if an opposition leader is elected through legitimate procedures.” His comments came during a press conference aboard Air Force One en route to Washington for a summit with United States President Donald Trump. Lee reiterated that his willingness to talk with the opposition would not change even if the leader of the People Power Party opposed the impeachment of former president Yoon Suk Yeol. The remark contrasted with the hard-line posture of the ruling Democratic Party leadership.When asked about Democratic Party Chairman Jung Cheong-rae’s refusal to even shake hands with the PPP leader, Lee said, “The positions of the party leader and the president can differ.” While understanding Jung’s role in a confrontational party landscape, Lee stressed that “the president must represent the people and lead the country as a whole.” Unlike party leaders who labeled the PPP a “rebellion force,” Lee softened his language, suggesting some members may have merely “appeared to side with insurrection.”Jung, however, continued sharp rhetoric against the opposition on Aug. 25, even after Lee’s comments were publicized. Responding to PPP leadership candidate Kim Moon-soo, who earlier this month called him an “ultraleft terrorist” on television, Jung wrote on social media: “I have never thrown a grenade at the U.S. ambassador’s residence, smashed doors, or set fires. If there is no correction or apology, I will take legal action.” He also mocked PPP criticism of the “Yellow Envelope Bill” and the revised Commercial Act as an “economic rebellion,” writing, “Who started the rebellion? The task is to eradicate rebellion, you fool.” He added, “The PPP may become not the People’s Power but the ‘People’s Enemy.’” Earlier, he dismissed the opposition leaders as invisible, saying, “I only shake hands with people.”Regarding Lee’s statement, Jung responded that it was “right and natural” but added, “As party leader, my role is to fight when necessary. Sometimes together, sometimes apart.” His words came just days after he emphasized “one team, one voice” between the party, government, and presidency in response to concerns about the pace of prosecutorial reform.For some core supporters, Jung’s blunt words may sound refreshing. But for many others, they sow anxiety and distrust. After years of political turmoil and external challenges, the public increasingly yearns for stability and unity. Ruling party rhetoric that brands the main opposition as an enemy cannot serve as a seed of integration or a driving force for reform.이재명 대통령이 그제 “야당 대표가 법적 절차를 거쳐 선출되면 당연히 대화해야 한다”고 말했다. 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과의 정상회담을 위해 워싱턴으로 향하는 공군 1호기 안에서 열린 기자간담회에서다. 이 대통령은 이미 “야당과 대화하겠다”는 입장을 밝힌 바 있다. 윤석열 전 대통령 탄핵에 반대하는 야당 대표가 선출되더라도 이런 입장에 변화가 없을 것이라고 재확인한 것이다. 더불어민주당 지휘부의 전략과는 결이 다른 언급이다. 정청래 민주당 대표가 국민의힘 대표와 악수조차 하지 않는 상황에 대해선 “여당 대표의 입장과 대통령의 입장은 다르다고 생각한다”고 말했다.이 대통령은 당 대 당의 대결 구도 속에서 정 대표의 고민을 이해한다면서도 “대통령은 국민을 대표해 국민의 입장에서 대한민국 전체를 지휘해야 할 입장이니까 좀 다를 수 있다”고 선을 그었다. 국민의힘을 ‘내란 세력’으로 규정하는 민주당 지휘부와는 달리 이 대통령은 ‘내란에 동조한 것 같은’ 식으로 표현을 완화하기도 했다.반면에 정 대표는 이 대통령의 발언이 알려진 어제 오전에도 야당을 향한 거친 발언을 이어나갔다. 김문수 국민의힘 당대표 후보가 이달 초 TV 방송에서 자신을 ‘극좌 테러리스트’라고 지칭한 데 대해 “나는 미 대사관저에 수류탄을 던지거나 현관문을 다 깨거나 불을 지른 적도 없다. 정정·사과하지 않으면 법적 조치를 하겠다”고 SNS에 적었다. 김 후보의 발언 오류를 지적하며 공세를 편 것이다. 앞서 정 대표는 노란봉투법과 2차 상법 개정을 두고 국민의힘이 “경제 내란”이라고 비판하자 “내란을 누가 일으켰는데? 바보야, 문제는 내란 척결이야!”라는 글을 올렸다. 또 “국힘, ‘국민의짐’에서 ‘국민의적’ 되지 않을까 걱정돼”라며 “내일모레 윤 어게인당이 온다”고 비꼬았다. 이달 초엔 “악수도 사람하고 하는 것”이라며 국민의힘 지도부를 투명인간 취급을 하기도 했다.정 대표는 이 대통령 발언에 대해 “당연하고 옳은 말씀”이라면서도 “나는 여당 대표로서 궂은일, 싸울 일을 하는 거다. 따로 또 같이…”라고 했다. 검찰 개혁 속도전에 대해 여권 일각에서 “내실을 기해야 한다”는 우려가 제기되자 ‘당·정·대 원팀, 원보이스’를 강조하며 수습한 게 엊그제인데 이제는 ‘따로 또 같이’인가. 막강한 힘을 가진 정부와 여당이 제1 야당을 상대로 이중플레이를 하는 듯한 모습이다.집권 여당 대표의 거친 언사는 일부 강성 지지층에겐 ‘사이다 발언’으로 들릴지 몰라도 다수 국민에겐 불안과 불신을 안긴다. 지난해부터 이어진 내우외환 속에서 국민은 이제 안정과 통합의 희망을 보고 싶어 한다. 여당 대표의 말폭탄은 통합의 씨앗도, 개혁의 동력도 될 수 없다.