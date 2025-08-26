The Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen (KOR)

On July 14, 1789, the storming of the Bastille in Paris signaled the start of the French Revolution. Weeks later, on Aug. 26, the National Constituent Assembly — formed after breaking away from the Estates General convened by King Louis XVI — issued a declaration embodying the spirit of the revolution. It was the Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen.Article 1 proclaimed that men are born free and equal in rights. Article 2 elaborated on those natural and inalienable rights: liberty, property, security and resistance to oppression. The text declared that all political associations exist to preserve such rights. Article 3 established the principle of popular sovereignty, affirming that national sovereignty resides in the people and that no individual or group may exercise authority not derived from them. Across its 17 articles, the declaration gave concrete form to what we now recognize as modern human rights.Its content did not emerge in a vacuum. It reflected the Enlightenment’s intellectual legacy. The separation of powers came from Montesquieu, while the principle of natural rights drew from the Encyclopedists and John Locke. Jean-Jacques Rousseau’s theories of the general will and popular sovereignty were embedded in its language. The idea that individuals must be shielded from arbitrary policing and judicial practices echoed Voltaire. The doctrine of the inviolability of property reflected the views of the Physiocrats. The declaration also drew from U.S. sources, including the Declaration of Independence and the constitutions of Virginia, New Hampshire and other states. It was the product of simultaneous human rights revolutions in France and the United States, which spread across the world together.Yet today there is growing concern that an age of prioritizing national interests over universal principles has returned. In an era where countries increasingly emphasize their own citizens and economic gains first, the universalist ideals of the Enlightenment risk being overlooked. The Declaration of 1789 reminds us of a vision in which human dignity and rights were upheld as shared values, not bounded by geography or politics. Recalling that spirit may be essential to addressing the challenges of our own time.1789년 7월 14일 파리의 바스티유 감옥이 습격당하며 프랑스 혁명의 막이 올랐다. 루이 16세가 소집한 삼부회에서 이탈해 헌법 제정을 추진했던 제헌국민의회는 8월 26일 그 정신을 담은 선언문을 내놓았다. ‘인간과 시민의 권리 선언(Declaration des droits de l’homme et du citoyen·사진)’이다.제1조는 인간은 자유롭게 또한 평등한 권리를 가지고 태어났다고 규정했다. 제2조는 바로 그 자연적이고 소멸할 수 없는 권리의 내용을 구체화한다. 자유·재산·안전, 그리고 압제에의 저항 등이다. 모든 정치적 결사는 그러한 권리를 보전하는 것을 목적으로 한다. 제3조는 그중 가장 힘센 조직인 국가의 주권이 국민으로부터 나온다는 국민주권의 원리를 천명하며, 어떠한 단체나 개인도 국민으로부터 유래하지 않은 권리를 행사할 수 없다고 선언한다. 총 17조에 달하는 선언을 통해 우리가 아는 근대적 인권이 구체화했다.그 내용은 하늘에서 뚝 떨어진 것이 아니었다. 18세기 계몽사상의 총집합이었다. 권력분립 개념은 몽테스키외에서, 자연권의 원칙은 백과전서파와 존 로크에서 유래했고, 장 자크 루소의 일반의지이론과 국민주권이론을 담고 있었다. 개인은 자의적인 치안 및 사법 활동에서 보호받아야 한다는 사상은 볼테르에서 나왔으며, 소유권의 불가침 원칙은 중농주의자들의 것이었다. 이는 미국 독립선언문, 버지니아와 뉴햄프셔 등 북아메리카의 몇몇 주가 제정한 헌법의 내용을 참고한 것이기도 했다. 프랑스와 미국에서 동시에 벌어진 인권 혁명의 산물이었다. 이렇게 달성한 인권 혁명은 전 세계로 확산했다.하지만 어느새 자국민과 자국의 이익만을 우선하는 시대가 도래하고 말았다는 우려가 커지고 있다. 이런 식으로는 그 누구도 승자가 될 수 없다. 인간의 존엄과 권리를 옹호했던 계몽주의의 정신을 되새겨야 할 때가 아닐까.