BTS's V meets LA Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani — in pictures

V of boy band BTS, left, poses for a photo with Los Angeles Dodgers' designated hitter Shohei Ohtani before a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 25 in Los Angeles. [AP/YONHAP]
Shohei Ohtani, Japan’s most celebrated active baseball player, and V, one of Korea’s best-known musicians, met at an LA Dodgers game on Monday.
BTS member Kim Tae-hyung, known professionally as V, met with the Dodgers' designated hitter Ohtani at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles before the Dodgers played the Cincinnati Reds.
V was at the stadium to throw the ceremonial first pitch. Ohtani met with the singer at the dugout, and the two superstars shook hands and exchanged a hug before Ohtani left to play in the MLB game.
"2 of the biggest global superstars," the Dodgers described the meeting in a post along with a video of the two on X
.
V of boy band BTS looks on during batting practice before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds in Los Angeles on Aug. 25. [AP/YONHAP]
BY KIM JU-YEON
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
