 BTS's V meets LA Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani — in pictures


Published: 26 Aug. 2025, 10:41 Updated: 26 Aug. 2025, 10:46
V of boy band BTS, left, poses for a photo with Los Angeles Dodgers' designated hitter Shohei Ohtani before a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 25 in Los Angeles. [AP/YONHAP]



 
Shohei Ohtani, Japan’s most celebrated active baseball player, and V, one of Korea’s best-known musicians, met at an LA Dodgers game on Monday.
 
BTS member Kim Tae-hyung, known professionally as V, met with the Dodgers' designated hitter Ohtani at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles before the Dodgers played the Cincinnati Reds.
 

V was at the stadium to throw the ceremonial first pitch. Ohtani met with the singer at the dugout, and the two superstars shook hands and exchanged a hug before Ohtani left to play in the MLB game.
 
"2 of the biggest global superstars," the Dodgers described the meeting in a post along with a video of the two on X.
 
V of boy band BTS looks on during batting practice before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds in Los Angeles on Aug. 25. [AP/YONHAP]



 
V of boy band BTS, left, hugs Shohei Ohtani. V visited other Dodgers before they played the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 25. [UPI/YONHAP]



 
V of boy band BTS has a surprised look on his face as Shohei Ohtani walks toward him in the dugout. V visited other Dodgers before they played the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 25. [UPI/YONHAP]



 
V of boy band BTS, left, greets Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani before a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Los Angeles on Aug. 25. [AP/YONHAP]



 
V of boy band BTS meets Shohei Ohtani and other players before they play the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 25. [UPI/YONHAP]



 




 
Kim Tae-hyung, known professionally as V, from boy band BTS looks on as the Los Angeles Dodgers have batting practice before they played the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 25. [UPI/YONHAP]



 
V of boy band BTS jokes as he walks off the field after batting practice before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds in Los Angeles on Aug. 25. [AP/YONHAP]




BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
