'Golden' unseats 'Ordinary' to recapture No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Published: 26 Aug. 2025, 11:16
A scene from the Netflix animated film ″KPop Demon Hunters″ [NETFLIX]

 
"Golden," a track from the U.S. animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," has reclaimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100.
 
Billboard said Monday in a preview of its upcoming main singles chart that "Golden" edged out last week's leader, "Ordinary," by Alex Warren.
 

"'KPop Demon Hunters' becomes just the fifth soundtrack with four Hot 100 top 10s at all, and the first since 'Waiting to Exhale' spun off a record five in 1995-96," it said.
 
The return to the top follows another milestone from two weeks ago, when "Golden" made history by simultaneously topping the Billboard Hot 100 and the British Official Singles Top 100 on Aug. 1.
 
The Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs in the United States across all genres, based on streaming, radio airplay and sales data.
 
"Golden" earned 33.8 million streams during the latest chart tracking period, along with 16.2 million radio airplay audience impressions (a 39 percent increase) and 8,000 copies sold (up 11 percent) in the United States from Aug. 15 to 21.
 
"Golden" is performed by Korean American artists Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, who voice the fictional girl group HUNTR/X in the film. Ejae, a composer who trained at SM Entertainment, and Rei Ami were both born in Korea.
 
Teddy and 24, known for their work with major K-pop agency The Black Label, are among the song's co-producers.
 
After debuting at No. 81 early last month, "Golden" made a steady ascent through the ranks before hitting No. 1 for the first time two weeks ago.
 
"Golden" also became the first song from an animation soundtrack to top the chart since "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from "Encanto" in 2022.
 
Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, a U.S. film studio, the Netflix original film centers on HUNTR/X, who live a double life, balancing their music careers with their duties as warriors who protect the world from demonic spirits, like the overlord Gwi-Ma and the soul-stealing Saja Boys.

