 SNL Korea's Ji Ye-eun announces career hiatus
Published: 26 Aug. 2025, 13:52
Actor Ji Ye-eun poses at a fashion event in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, on June 19. [NEWS1]

 
Actor Ji Ye-eun is taking an extended break of at least three weeks to focus on her health, news outlet Mydaily reported Tuesday.
 
“Ji Ye-eun needs time to rest,” a source in the entertainment industry told Mydaily. “After thorough discussions with her doctor, she plans to take a break of about three weeks from September to October.”
 

However, an anonymous source close to Ji reassured the outlet that it was “nothing serious.”
 
“She’s been working nonstop for several years, which has left her exhausted,” the source said. “She’s taking this time to rest and will return looking and feeling better. The decision wasn’t an easy one, as she was concerned about causing disruptions to the programs she’s currently appearing in.”
 
Ji is best known for her appearances on variety shows, especially as a regular cast member on the comedy sketch series “Saturday Night Live Korea” (2011-) on Coupang Play. She is also a regular on SBS’s “Running Man” (2010-).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
