Handcrafted Korean fountain pen becomes impromptu gift to Trump
Published: 26 Aug. 2025, 15:28
A handcrafted fountain pen from the Korean brand Zenyle became an unexpected centerpiece at President Lee Jae Myung’s first summit with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday.
At the White House in Washington, President Lee eagerly gifted Trump with the fountain pen he had just used to sign a guestbook.
Trump said several times that the pen was “nice,” prompting Lee to respond that it would be an “honor” to give it to him on the spot.
The pen is a custom-made fountain pen crafted by Zenyle, a Korean company known for its handmade wooden writing instruments.
Artisans at Zenyle shape the pens from hardwoods such as rosewood or olive wood and use natural waxes like palm leaf extract and beeswax. The retail price of Zenyle pens typically ranges from 120,000 won to 150,000 won ($86 to $107).
"The pen gifted to Trump was a unique, non-retail model specially commissioned by the presidential office," Zenyle CEO Kim Yong-hyeon told the JoongAng Ilbo. “I can’t disclose the specific materials or cost.”
The pen comes in a hand-carved case engraved with a phoenix and the Taegeuk symbol from the Korean flag. Its ink cartridge is a modified version of the Monami Name Pen, a familiar brand in Korea.
Other gifts from Lee included a custom-fit golf putter engraved with Trump’s name.
Another gift making waves among Korean golf fans is a custom putter designed with Trump in mind, known for his love of the sport.
The putter is a product of Gold Five, a Korean company founded in 2018 that specializes in handmade, tailor-fit golf clubs. The average price of a Gold Five putter is around 1 million won.
The club was custom-designed in Korea to suit Trump's physique, and engraved with his name before being delivered by the presidential office.
“The putter gifted to President Trump has already gained attention among Korean golfers,” a spokesperson from a Korean golf retailer said. “It can be made in an hour to suit individual needs, which makes it popular. Thanks to the ‘Trump effect,’ interest in this model is expected to grow.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM KYUNG-MI [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
