Korean summit gifts play to Trump's ego while reminding U.S. side of Korea's strengths
Published: 26 Aug. 2025, 13:10
Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump traded gifts — including a metal "turtle ship," cowboy-style MAGA hats and a custom golf club — during their meeting in Washington on Monday.
In return, Trump gifted Lee with a signed coffee table book and other items.
Lee gave Trump a handcrafted metal turtle ship, a golf putter tailored to Trump's physique and engraved with his name, and two cowboy-style MAGA hats — one red for Trump and one white for his wife, Melania, according to a gift list disclosed by Lee’s office.
The metal turtle ship, inscribed with the phrase “Those who seek death shall live; those who seek life shall die,” was made by master artisan Oh Jeong-cheol of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.
The iconic turtle ship was a type of Korean warship used to devastating effect by the renowned admiral Yi Sun-sin against Japanese invaders during the Imjin War (1592-98). It is often claimed to be the world's first iron-clad warship, though this is disputed.
"The gift was meant to highlight the excellence of Korea’s shipbuilding tradition and technology,” the presidential office said.
The MAGA hats — with the signature phrase, “Make America Great Again” — were specially made in a cowboy hat style, in contrast to the baseball cap design that Trump mainly dons.
“Although President Trump is known to frequently wear MAGA hats, he has never worn one in this style, which is why we had them specially made,” the presidential office said.
Lee also spontaneously gave Trump a fountain pen he had used during a guest book signing in a separate room after the summit. When Trump remarked that the pen was “nice,” Lee handed it over, calling it an honor.
“The writing is beautiful,” Trump said. “So, this is a very hard language to learn, I would imagine. It’s incredible. Which do you think is more accurate, would you say, English or your language?”
“Korean is more precise for writing using the computer, but English might be better for speaking,” Lee said back in Korean.
Trump then asked whether the pen Lee had used was his personal one. Lee confirmed it was. Holding the pen, Trump repeatedly praised it as “nice” and commented on its thickness and design.
“You want to take it with you?” he asked, then jokingly adding, “I’ll grab that pen […] Grab that pen for me.”
“It was made in Korea,” Lee responded with a smile, gesturing with both hands to indicate Trump could keep it.
When Trump asked if he could use the pen, Lee said it would be “an honor,” saying that it would be helpful “for the very difficult signatures the president makes.”
The pen, engraved with the presidential office logo, was handed over on the spot in a spontaneous gesture.
Holding up the pen and its case, Trump said, “I won’t use it, but I’m going to keep it. I want to have it as an honor and keep it in a very important place,” and added that he had gifts prepared for Lee and his delegation as well.
Lee also mentioned a gift Trump had previously given Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba — his coffee table book, titled “Save America,” featuring a cover image of Trump raising his fist toward the crowd shortly after surviving an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in July 2024.
Trump responded by gifting Lee the same book, this time bearing a handwritten message that wished Lee prosperity.
After the expanded summit, which included a luncheon, Trump led attendees to a “gift room,” encouraging them to select items of their choice. Trump signed MAGA hats, golf balls, shirt pins, name tags and even lunch menus for the guests.
“The gift exchange went on for quite some time,” Kang Yu-jung, presidential spokesperson, said in a briefing afterward in Washington. “Today’s summit was conducted in an atmosphere of warmth and mutual respect, allowing the two leaders to build trust and rapport.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
