Lee meets Trump for first bilateral summit — in pictures

Korean President Lee Jae Myung attended his first bilateral summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday.Lee arrived at the White House around 12:30 p.m., greeting Trump with a handshake before moving to the Oval Office for talks centered on strengthening the alliance through security and economic cooperation.The meeting followed the two countries’ conclusion of a trade agreement on July 30, which lowered tariffs on Korean exports to the United States to 15 percent, down from the previously announced 25 percent. In return, Korea committed to invest $350 billion in the United States, including a $150 billion shipbuilding initiative called the “Make American Shipbuilding Great Again,” or MASGA, project.Lee is currently on a six-day diplomatic tour that began in Japan on Saturday. He arrived in the United States on Sunday evening to meet Trump, attend a Korea-U.S. business roundtable and deliver a policy address at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.On Tuesday, Lee is set to visit Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia and then travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he is expected to visit Philly Shipyard, owned by Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean. Lee is scheduled to return to Seoul early Thursday.