Last-minute diplomatic flurry suggests sparks may fly at Lee-Trump summit

Washington's demands for USFK flexibility 'hard to accept,' President Lee says before Trump summit

In first summit with South Korea’s Lee, Trump signals he wants to meet North Korean leader Kim this year

