Uruguayan Embassy holds independence celebrations, commemorates diplomatic ties with Korea
Published: 26 Aug. 2025, 09:58
-
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
The Uruguayan Embassy in Korea hosted a reception in Seoul to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the country's Declaration of Independence and the 61st anniversary of diplomatic ties with Korea, the first such event organized by the embassy in 11 years.
“With profound gratitude for the friendship that unites us with Korea, we renew today our commitment to freedom, equality and international solidarity,” Uruguayan Ambassador to Korea Pablo Ernesto Scheiner Correa said. "Together, we have expanded our cooperation into multiple areas: trade, innovation, clean energy such as green hydrogen, information technology, creative industries, smart agriculture, agricultural biotechnology and food biosecurity."
The event featured Uruguayan wine and cuisine, as well as special renditions of national anthems performed by musicians with disabilities.
