 Uruguayan Embassy holds independence celebrations, commemorates diplomatic ties with Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Uruguayan Embassy holds independence celebrations, commemorates diplomatic ties with Korea

Published: 26 Aug. 2025, 09:58
Uruguayan Ambassador to Korea Pablo Ernesto Scheiner Correa delivers welcoming remarks at a reception at the Four Seasons Hotel in central Seoul marking the 200th anniversary of the country‘s Declaration of Independence and the 61st anniversary of diplomatic ties with Korea on Monday. [SEO JI-EUN]

Uruguayan Ambassador to Korea Pablo Ernesto Scheiner Correa delivers welcoming remarks at a reception at the Four Seasons Hotel in central Seoul marking the 200th anniversary of the country‘s Declaration of Independence and the 61st anniversary of diplomatic ties with Korea on Monday. [SEO JI-EUN]

 
 
The Uruguayan Embassy in Korea hosted a reception in Seoul to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the country's Declaration of Independence and the 61st anniversary of diplomatic ties with Korea, the first such event organized by the embassy in 11 years.
 
“With profound gratitude for the friendship that unites us with Korea, we renew today our commitment to freedom, equality and international solidarity,” Uruguayan Ambassador to Korea Pablo Ernesto Scheiner Correa said. "Together, we have expanded our cooperation into multiple areas: trade, innovation, clean energy such as green hydrogen, information technology, creative industries, smart agriculture, agricultural biotechnology and food biosecurity."
 
The event featured Uruguayan wine and cuisine, as well as special renditions of national anthems performed by musicians with disabilities.
 

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
tags Korea Uruguay Pablo Ernesto Scheinér Correa ambassador reception Declaration of Independence

More in Diplomacy

Uruguayan Embassy holds independence celebrations, commemorates diplomatic ties with Korea

Korea is ‘optimal partner’ for rebuilding U.S. shipbuilding industry, says President Lee to business leaders

In first summit with South Korea’s Lee, Trump signals he wants to meet North Korean leader Kim this year

Washington's demands for USFK flexibility 'hard to accept,' President Lee says before Trump summit

Korea, Bangladesh kick off talks for comprehensive economic partnership

Related Stories

Former Alfa Romeo China MD appointed as head of FCA Korea

Shame on Kim Won-wung (KOR)

Seoul, Washington cooperate on writing of war-end declaration

Foreign minister pushes for end of war in talks with U.S. envoy

Korea to face Uruguay at Seoul World Cup Stadium on March 28
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)