More in Diplomacy

Uruguayan Embassy holds independence celebrations, commemorates diplomatic ties with Korea

Korea is ‘optimal partner’ for rebuilding U.S. shipbuilding industry, says President Lee to business leaders

In first summit with South Korea’s Lee, Trump signals he wants to meet North Korean leader Kim this year

Washington's demands for USFK flexibility 'hard to accept,' President Lee says before Trump summit

Korea, Bangladesh kick off talks for comprehensive economic partnership