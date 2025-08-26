Universities celebrate graduation ceremonies
Published: 26 Aug. 2025, 13:23
-
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
With just a few days left until the fall semester begins, universities are busy bidding farewell to their graduates and celebrating their achievements.
Sungkyunkwan University held its August commencement ceremony on Monday, celebrating the graduation of 1,497 bachelor's students, 1,274 master's students and 301 doctorate students.
Ahead of the ceremony, the university president and officials performed goyurye, or a Confucian ritual to inform former saints of key events. While the ritual was traditionally performed at Daeseongjeon, the on-campus Confucius shrine, this year's took place at the Bicheondang, where the state examination used to take place during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).
“We sincerely congratulate and support our graduates as they step into a new world,” said Yoo Ji-beom, president of the university. “We also want to thank our students' families and relatives who have supported them with dedication and love as they complete their studies, as well as the professors and staff who have taught our students with passion and care.”
Chonnam National University is also set to hold its graduation ceremony on Tuesday. Hanyang University held its ceremony on Aug. 22, with 1,206 graduating with bachelor's, 610 with master's and 333 with doctorates.
Hankuk University of Foreign Studies held its ceremony on Aug. 21, celebrating 1,398 students earning bachelor's degrees, 455 earning master's and 55 earning doctorates.
Jeonbuk National University also held its ceremony on Aug. 22, with 961 students earning bachelor's, 434 earning master's and 177 earning doctorates.
During the ceremony, the university awarded 50 outstanding research students, one of them being an international student named Ishwor Pathak, who graduated with a Ph.D.
For some universities, graduation was also a special milestone in their history.
Gyeongkuk National University, which merged Andong National University and Gyeongbuk Provincial College in March, held its first graduation ceremony as a merged institution on Aug. 22.
A total of 279 students received their diplomas, with 29 earning doctorate degrees, 82 earning master's, 158 earning bachelor's and 10 earning associate degrees.
Of the graduates, six international students received their doctorate, eight received their master's and three received their bachelor's.
“We wish endless success in the future of our graduates, who will take their first step into society after receiving their diplomas,” said Chung Tai-joo, president of the university. “Our university opened with the goal of becoming a key national university based in North Gyeongsang, fostering talent for the future era."
“While inheriting the traditions of Andong National University and Gyeongbuk Provincial College, we will also grow into a world-renowned university with a strong national reputation.”
More universities are set to hold graduation ceremonies throughout this week.
Seoul National University will be holding its ceremony on Thursday, while Yonsei University and Ewha Womans University holding theirs on Friday.
Outside Seoul, Kangwon National University will hold its ceremony for the Samcheok Campus on Thursday and for its Chuncheon Campus on Friday.
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)