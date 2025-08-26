North denounces ongoing South-U.S. military exercise as 'will to invade'

North Korea on Tuesday renewed its criticism of the ongoing joint exercise between South Korea and the United States, calling it an expression of their "will to invade" and warning that they will "pay a dear price."Kim Yong-bok, first vice chief of the North Korean military's General Staff, issued the criticism in a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) as the large-scale joint annual summertime drills, Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS), entered their ninth day ahead of their scheduled conclusion on Thursday.Kim pointed to the recent deployment of U.S. Air Force F-35 stealth fighters during the drills, refuting the allies' claim that the exercise is defensive in nature."It is a generally-acknowledged fact that the large-scale war drill against a state can never be 'defensive' one as it is being staged by the world's biggest nuclear weapons state and more than 10 satellite states," the military official said.He also described the UFS as "the most solid expression of their will to invade" North Korea, citing a new operational plan allied in this year's exercise, which he said is aimed at "expanding attack" into North Korean territory and conducting a pre-emptive strike on North Korean nuclear facilities."This is a new record in the history of the adventurous U.S.-ROK war drills," the statement said. ROK refers to the Republic of Korea, the official name of South Korea."We are watching everything carefully and ready to cope with any situation," Kim said, warning, "If they continuously persist in the above-said military rehearsal, they will certainly face up the unpleasant situation and pay a dear price."Around 10 F-35 fighter jets arrived in South Korea last week to join combined air trainings as part of the UFS, according to military officials in Seoul.Yonhap