 First lady tours U.S. Library of Congress, visits care facility in Virginia
Published: 26 Aug. 2025, 13:54
President Lee Jae Myung, left, and first lady Kim Hea Kyung are seen during a meeting with members of the Korean diaspora at a hotel in Washington on Aug. 24. [YONHAP]

First lady Kim Hea Kyung, who is accompanying President Lee Jae Myung on his visits to Japan and the United States, visited the Library of Congress on Monday and toured a dementia care facility in Virginia the same day.
 
Deputy presidential spokesperson Ahn Gwi-ryeong said in a written briefing that Kim visited the Library of Congress in Washington, where she viewed key Korea-related collections and met with Korean American employees.
 

The Library of Congress, which serves as the de facto national library of the United States, holds the world’s largest collection of books and employs around 10 Korean American staff.  
 
Guided by librarian Ellie Kim, the first lady viewed the oldest existing design of the Taegeukgi Korean flag and the “Dongguk Yi Sangguk Jip,” which contains references to the origins of kimchi, as well as examples of Joseon-era (1392-1910) metal type.  
 
“I am deeply impressed by the fact that our people's history and culture are being studied overseas,” Kim said during the visit.
 
Korean American staff welcomed Kim’s visit, saying it was the “first time a Korean first lady had come to the library.” Kim responded that she had heard the institution was “eager to strengthen cooperation with Korea and promised full support for expanding” Korean-related archives.
 
Also on Monday, Kim visited the Insight Memory Care Center in Virginia, a specialized facility for dementia patients, to learn about its operations and tour its programs, after which she pledged to bring more dementia care programs to Korea.
 
President Lee Jae Myung and first lady Kim Hea Kyung are seen conversing with members of the Korean diaspora during a dinner at a hotel in Washington on Aug. 24. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

The nonprofit is the only institution in Washington nd its surrounding areas that provides intensive care services for dementia patients, offering tailored programs according to the stage of the illness, according to the presidential office.
 
Kim highlighted the center’s efforts to improve not only the lives of patients but also those of their families, saying such programs make the local community healthier and happier.
 
“Dementia causes immense suffering for patients and families in both the United States and Korea,” she said. “Based on what I learned today, I will work to see these care practices applied in Korea.”
 
During her visit, she observed therapeutic activities involving art, games, exercise and music. She played ball toss with program participants and listened to traditional Korean folk songs “Arirang” and “Island Baby” with them, holding one participant’s hand throughout and offering warm words of encouragement.
 
Kim also expressed respect for the caregivers dedicated to dementia patients, adding that she hoped the Insight Memory Care Center’s model could be adopted widely across the United States.
 
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU,BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
