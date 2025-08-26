Firefighters extinguish blaze near Mount Gahyeon entrance in Incheon
Published: 26 Aug. 2025, 19:39
A fire broke out near an entrance to Mount Gahyeon in Geumgok-dong, Seo District, Incheon, around noon on Tuesday, burning part of the forest area.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze in 21 minutes, but one unidentified body was found at the scene.
The fire authorities said they received a report that a blaze had started near the mountain and dispatched 42 firefighters and 20 apparatuses to put it out.
Police and fire officials are questioning witnesses and investigating the cause and extent of the damage.
“We found one body during the suppression process and handed it over to the police,” a fire official said.
