Government report indicates potential rise in births

Published: 26 Aug. 2025, 17:41
The number of babies born in Korea this year could increase by as many as 20,000 compared to last year, driven by a rise in expected deliveries, according to a government report released Tuesday.
In its report detailing the birth rate rebound and disparities in childbirth of 2024, the National Assembly Budget Office (NABO) estimated that the number of expected births this year stands at 304,000 — up 21,000, or 7.2 percent, from 283,000 in 2024.
The figures were based on applications for pregnancy and childbirth-related medical expenses filed with the National Health Insurance Service, sorted by expected delivery date.
The number of expected births fell from 305,000 in 2021 to 275,000 in 2023 but began climbing again last year. On average, about 82 percent of expected births result in live births due to miscarriages or abortions.
In 2024, both the number of expected births and actual births rose by around 8,000. Conversely, in 2023, expected births dropped by 12,000, while actual births declined by 19,000. If this trend continues, the number of babies born this year could rise by up to 20,000.
“We expect the rebound in the number of births to continue this year,” said Kim Sang-yong, director of economic analysis at NABO. “But because there is a gap between expected and actual births, the data should be used to assess the likelihood of a continued rebound, rather than as a precise forecast.”
Women in their early 30s are expected to lead the upward trend. Among women aged 30 to 34, expected births this year increased by 11,000 to approximately 143,000 — the largest rise among all age groups. Women aged 35 to 39 saw an increase of 8,000, totaling 82,000, while those aged 25 to 29 rose by 700 to 48,000. In terms of percentage growth, the 45 to 49 age group saw the sharpest increase, rising by more than 32 percent to 20,000.
Compared to 2021, the number of expected births among women in their 20s has declined, while those among women in their 40s have increased.
The report also found that the 2024 rebound in birth rates was largely driven by employed women. The total fertility rate for women covered by employee health insurance was 0.75 — higher than 0.57 for self-employed policyholders and 0.31 for medical aid recipients. The employee group’s fertility rate rose by 0.03 compared to the previous year, while the self-employed saw a 0.01 increase. Medical aid recipients saw a 0.02 decline.
“The increase in the fertility rate among female employees with dependents shows that government policies supporting work-life balance are having some effect,” Kim said. “Still, the fertility rate for employee dependents remains higher than that for female policyholders themselves, indicating that more needs to be done to support working women in balancing careers and family life.”
