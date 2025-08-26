 Hotel staff charged with negligence after chandelier falls during wedding
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Hotel staff charged with negligence after chandelier falls during wedding

Published: 26 Aug. 2025, 19:29
A police logo [NEWS1]

A police logo [NEWS1]

 
Two hotel staff members were referred to prosecutors on negligence charges after a chandelier fell during a wedding in Jeonju, North Jeolla, injuring guests, authorities said on Tuesday.
 
Authorities from the Jeonju Deokjin Police Precinct said they referred a hotel managing director and a facility manager to prosecutors on charges of occupational negligence.
 

Related Article

 
The accident took place on March 22 around 11:25 a.m. at a hotel wedding hall in Jeonju.
 
A chandelier fell from the ceiling during the ceremony, injuring two guests. One guest suffered a head injury from the falling fixture, while another suffered a leg injury from broken glass. Panic broke out as guests rushed to evacuate.
 
“All of the suspects bear responsibility for managing the wedding hall facilities,” a police official said. “We referred the case to prosecutors after determining their liability through questioning and related evidence.”
 
Officials from the hotel told Yonhap News Agency that they are in talks with those who were injured.
 
“We are negotiating with the injured guests for compensation,” the officials said. “We remain in contact with them and expect to finalize a settlement soon.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Wedding Negligence Injury

More in Social Affairs

Man who livestreamed brothels in name of 'eradicating prostitution' sentenced to prison

Firefighters extinguish blaze near Mount Gahyeon entrance in Incheon

Hotel staff charged with negligence after chandelier falls during wedding

Government report indicates potential rise in births

Man dies in early morning truck crash near Incheon International Airport

Related Stories

Singer couple U Sung-eun and Louie are geeked to get hitched

Micro weddings, an unexpected upside of the pandemic

60% of office workers see marriage as unnecessary: Survey

Youngest SK heiress ties the knot with both parents in attendance

Average Gangnam wedding costs 34 million won, three times that of provinces
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)