Hotel staff charged with negligence after chandelier falls during wedding
Published: 26 Aug. 2025, 19:29
Two hotel staff members were referred to prosecutors on negligence charges after a chandelier fell during a wedding in Jeonju, North Jeolla, injuring guests, authorities said on Tuesday.
Authorities from the Jeonju Deokjin Police Precinct said they referred a hotel managing director and a facility manager to prosecutors on charges of occupational negligence.
The accident took place on March 22 around 11:25 a.m. at a hotel wedding hall in Jeonju.
A chandelier fell from the ceiling during the ceremony, injuring two guests. One guest suffered a head injury from the falling fixture, while another suffered a leg injury from broken glass. Panic broke out as guests rushed to evacuate.
“All of the suspects bear responsibility for managing the wedding hall facilities,” a police official said. “We referred the case to prosecutors after determining their liability through questioning and related evidence.”
Officials from the hotel told Yonhap News Agency that they are in talks with those who were injured.
“We are negotiating with the injured guests for compensation,” the officials said. “We remain in contact with them and expect to finalize a settlement soon.”
