 Man arrested for stalking and drunk driving
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man arrested for stalking and drunk driving

Published: 26 Aug. 2025, 15:21
An image of a statue of Justitia, the goddess of justice [KOREA JOONGANG DAILY]

An image of a statue of Justitia, the goddess of justice [KOREA JOONGANG DAILY]

 
A man in his 30s has been arrested for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend while driving under the influence without a valid license.
 
The Sejong Northern Police Precinct said Tuesday that the suspect was taken into custody on charges of violating the Act on Punishment of Crime of Stalking Act and the Road Traffic Act, including unlicensed and drunk driving.
 

Related Article

The man is accused of visiting his ex-girlfriend’s home in Sejong early on Saturday and knocking on her front door multiple times.
 
At the time, he was driving without a license and had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.113 percent — well above the legal limit.
 
Police responded to a report from the woman and began a stakeout near her residence, ultimately arresting the suspect in the act when he returned. Before the incident, the man had also called or messaged the woman approximately 20 times, according to police.
 
He was already standing trial for a previous drunk driving charge from May.
 
In questioning, the man reportedly admitted to most of the charges, saying he “could not accept the breakup.”
 
The case will soon be referred to prosecutors.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags Sejong Drunk driving Korea

More in Social Affairs

Man dies in early morning truck crash near Incheon International Airport

Woman suspected of stabbing convenience store clerk caught after 5 hours on the run

Truck driver blocks road to help police apprehend speeding drunk driver

Singer Kim Gun-mo returns after six-year hiatus

'I could've lost all of my savings': Man narrowly avoids $72,000 voice phishing scam

Related Stories

Lizzy of After School faces drunk driving charges

Former President Moon's daughter fined for drunk driving, running unlicensed lodgings

Chinese national to be deported for drunk driving conviction

For Korean celebrities, drunk driving can also kill their career

Man who bit acquaintance’s ear off given suspended sentence
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)