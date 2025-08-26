Man arrested for stalking and drunk driving
A man in his 30s has been arrested for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend while driving under the influence without a valid license.
The Sejong Northern Police Precinct said Tuesday that the suspect was taken into custody on charges of violating the Act on Punishment of Crime of Stalking Act and the Road Traffic Act, including unlicensed and drunk driving.
The man is accused of visiting his ex-girlfriend’s home in Sejong early on Saturday and knocking on her front door multiple times.
At the time, he was driving without a license and had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.113 percent — well above the legal limit.
Police responded to a report from the woman and began a stakeout near her residence, ultimately arresting the suspect in the act when he returned. Before the incident, the man had also called or messaged the woman approximately 20 times, according to police.
He was already standing trial for a previous drunk driving charge from May.
In questioning, the man reportedly admitted to most of the charges, saying he “could not accept the breakup.”
The case will soon be referred to prosecutors.
