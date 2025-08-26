Man dies in early morning truck crash near Incheon International Airport
Published: 26 Aug. 2025, 16:42
A man in his 50s died after crashing a 1-ton truck into the perimeter fence near the fourth runway of Incheon International Airport early Tuesday morning.
The accident occurred around 6 a.m. in Jung District, Incheon, according to authorities. The driver sustained severe injuries and was transported to a hospital, but later died.
The man, an employee of Incheon Airport Facilities — a subsidiary of Incheon International Airport Corporation — had reportedly finished a night shift and was driving the company vehicle when the crash occurred.
Police believe the driver failed to turn right at an intersection and instead drove straight into the fence. An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.
