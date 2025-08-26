'I could've lost all of my savings': Man narrowly avoids $72,000 voice phishing scam

Truck driver blocks road to help police apprehend speeding drunk driver

Woman suspected of stabbing convenience store clerk caught after 5 hours on the run

Man dies in early morning truck crash near Incheon International Airport

Incheon is world's first airport to win top ACI honor for three years running

Cargo boom continues

Forget the passport, your face is all you need in Korea

Police to conduct international investigation into Japanese email claiming responsibility for Jeju Air crash

Runway rescue drill