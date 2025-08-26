 Man who livestreamed brothels in name of 'eradicating prostitution' sentenced to prison
Published: 26 Aug. 2025, 19:56 Updated: 26 Aug. 2025, 20:07
An image of a statue of Justitia, the goddess of justice [KOREA JOONGANG DAILY]

A man in his 40s who entered brothels under the pretext of eradicating prostitution and livestreamed videos of women working there has been sentenced to prison.
 
The Cheongju District Court on Tuesday sentenced the YouTuber to one year and eight months in prison on charges including unlawful entry and confinement.
 

The YouTuber was indicted for visiting brothels in Cheongju on three occasions between December last year and January, posing as a customer, before turning on a YouTube livestream to film the women inside.
 
Prosecutors said he also searched the premises without permission under the pretense of looking for “evidence of prostitution” and blocked women who tried to leave to avoid being filmed.
 
Investigators found that he solicited donations from viewers while streaming under the slogan of “eradicating prostitution.”
 
“The defendant committed repeat offenses of the same kind while already on trial, showing a deplorable attitude,” the court said. “He continues to deny parts of the charges, shows no remorse, and the victims are demanding he be severely punished, which the court has taken into account in sentencing.”
 


