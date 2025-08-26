 Singer Kim Gun-mo returns after six-year hiatus
Singer Kim Gun-mo returns after six-year hiatus

Published: 26 Aug. 2025, 15:29
Singer Kim Gun-mo [MBC]

Singer Kim Gun-mo, 57, is returning to the music scene after a six-year hiatus with a nationwide concert tour.
 
Concert production company iStar Media said Tuesday that Kim will kick off his “Kim Gun Mo.” tour in Busan on Sept. 27, followed by shows in Daegu on Oct. 18, Daejeon on Dec. 20 and Seoul in January next year.
 

“Although Kim stepped away from the stage, he never let go of music for even a moment, according to those close to him,” the company said. “His music continued even during his time away.”
 
This marks Kim’s first official comeback since 2019, when he faced sexual assault allegations.
 
Kim debuted in 1992 and enjoyed massive popularity with hits such as “Sleepless Rainy Night” (1992), “Excuses” (1993) and “Wrongful Meeting” (1995). He also made frequent appearances on popular variety shows.
 
However, in December 2019, a woman in her 30s accused Kim of raping her at an adult entertainment bar in southern Seoul in August 2016. The allegations were first made public by far-right YouTube channel Hoverlab, which filed a criminal complaint on the alleged victim’s behalf with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office. Kim halted all activities following the accusation.
 
In 2021, prosecutors cleared Kim of all charges, citing a lack of evidence. Following the decision, Kim reportedly expressed his desire to return to the entertainment industry.  
 
“He has been cleared of the charges after a long process,” a representative told news outlet News1 at the time. “It’s only natural for him to return as a singer. We’re gradually making plans for his future activities.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
