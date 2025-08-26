Truck driver blocks road to help police apprehend speeding drunk driver
Published: 26 Aug. 2025, 15:33 Updated: 26 Aug. 2025, 16:39
A drunk driver speeding down the highway in a Maserati at 170 kilometers per hour (106 mile per hour) was brought to a halt thanks to the quick thinking of a truck driver, leading to the suspect’s arrest by police.
Yangpyeong Police Precinct in Gyeonggi said Tuesday that a man in his 30s was arrested on charges of drunk driving and referred to prosecutors on Aug. 11.
The man is accused of driving his Maserati for about 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) from a bar in Yangpyeong County to the Gangsan Second Tunnel on the Jungbu Naeryuk Expressway at around 12:30 a.m. on July 17.
Police responding to a report of a suspected drunk driver spotted the man’s vehicle heading toward Namyangju and ordered him to stop. He ignored the order, entered the expressway and began to flee, driving at speeds of 140 to 170 kilometers per hour on wet roads.
At the time, a truck driver who was traveling in the second lane of a two-lane section, noticed the patrol car in pursuit with sirens blaring. Assessing the situation, the truck driver maneuvered his truck to block the Maserati’s path and gradually slowed down. When the Maserati driver tried to swerve toward the road’s edge to escape, the truck driver steered to cut him off.
Inside the Gangsan Second Tunnel, the Maserati was ultimately forced to stop when blocked by both the patrol car and the truck, which together covered both lanes.
The Maserati drivers’ blood-alcohol level was found to be above 0.08 percent, the threshold for license revocation.
Police later offered the truck driver a commendation and reward for preventing what could have been a deadly incident, but he declined, reportedly saying, “I only did what I had to do, and it’s enough that the dangerous situation did not lead to another accident.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
