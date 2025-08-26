 Ulsan police officer relieved of duty following altercation
Published: 26 Aug. 2025, 14:12
A police logo [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
Police relieved an inspector from Ulsan Jungbu Police Station of duty after they drew a weapon during a drinking session with a fellow lieutenant, authorities from Ulsan Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday. 
 
The inspector argued with the lieutenant from the same station at a bar in Ulsan, around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday. The two continued quarreling outside the establishment. As emotions escalated, the inspector went back inside, grabbed a weapon and returned, according to police.
 

A customer who witnessed the incident called the 112 police emergency line, prompting officers to the scene. No one was injured.
 
Police will review the case and determine possible disciplinary measures for the inspector after further investigation.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
