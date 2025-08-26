Woman criticized for using apartment parking space to trim chili peppers
Published: 26 Aug. 2025, 09:59
Should parking spaces be reserved only for cars? In land-scarce Korea, a woman in Daejeon has drawn attention for sitting on a mat in her apartment complex parking lot, trimming chili peppers as drivers waited for a spot.
A post titled “Resident causing trouble by preparing chili peppers in the apartment parking lot” was uploaded to an online community website along with a photo on Monday.
The user wrote, “It’s not private land, but she acted as if it is. I don’t know how someone can be that shameless.”
The photo showed a middle-aged woman sitting cross-legged on a mat spread out in a parking space, trimming chili peppers. She appeared focused on her task and paid no attention to the people around her.
The user said the scene took place at an apartment building in Daejeon where parking is scarce.
“Cars were lining up to enter, but she said she would park her car in the space after she finished preparing [the peppers] and refused to move,” the user wrote.
“Even the building manager came out, but nothing could be done. When someone behaves like that, there’s no solution.”
The story drew mixed reactions online.
Some users criticized the woman, writing, “Someone should post that picture in the elevator so all the neighbors see,” and, “If that’s how she wants to live, she should move to the countryside or buy a house.”
Another comment read, “The law needs to change so people like this can face consequences.”
Others called for understanding rather than excessive criticism.
One wrote, “We’ve all been upset by parking lot troublemakers lately, but this is just sad,” while another said, “Why not just give her a little leeway?” An additional comment added, “There must be a reason behind it.”
