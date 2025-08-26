Woman suspected of stabbing convenience store clerk caught after 5 hours on the run
Published: 26 Aug. 2025, 15:53
A woman who police said had stabbed a convenience store clerk multiple times was caught while on the run in Geochang County, South Gyeongsang.
The Geochang Police Precinct said Tuesday they had arrested the woman in her 30s and accused her of attempted murder.
The suspect is accused of stabbing a female clerk in her 20s multiple times with a bladed weapon at around 6:19 p.m. Monday inside a convenience store in Geochang. The victim suffered injuries to her arms and face but was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.
The suspect fled the scene immediately after the attack but was caught approximately five hours later at 11:35 p.m. She was found hiding near a riverside area about two to three kilometers (1.24 to 1.86 miles) from the store.
Police said the suspect had no prior relationship with the victim. Surveillance footage and witness statements confirmed there had been no dispute inside the store prior to the attack.
However, investigators said that the suspect’s husband had previously owned the convenience store and had been engaged in a legal dispute with the current owner. Police are looking into whether the conflict may have been related to the attack.
Authorities plan to request that the suspect be held in custody.
